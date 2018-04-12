Students create Water Wise display at library

Elementary school students in School District 27 have created a Water Wise art display in the children’s section at the Williams Lake Library.

Participating classes included Ms. Fushtey’s Cataline Grade 2 class, Mr. Kruus’s Lake City Secondary School Grade 7 class, Ms. Ratko’s Nesika Grade 2 class, Ms. Peel’s Mountview Grade 4-5 class, Ms. Kurki’s Chilcotin Road Grade 4-5 class and Ms. Prokes 150 Mile Elementary Grade 2 class.

The Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society, who oversaw the project, will also be hosting its annual Earth Challenge at the LCSS Columneetza Campus this coming Wednesday, April 18. There will be science displays up at the school from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.