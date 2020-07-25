Students awarded cash as Youth Work in Trades incentive

Gwen Rohls received a $1,000 cash award for completing the Youth Work in Trades program as a baker apprentice at Taylor Made Cakes and Sweets in Williams Lake. (Photo submitted)
Jaxon Passeri received a $1,000 cash award for completing the Youth Work in Trades program as an arborist apprentice for Kylar Tree Professionals and now works for Peka Enterprises Ltd. (Photo submitted)
Brody Pelchat-Henri was the recipient of a $1,000 cash award by successfully completing the Youth Work in Trades program as a Heavy Duty Equipment Technician apprentice at Gibraltar|Taseko Mines and KID Ltd. (Photo submitted)

Three Williams Lake youth were the recent recipients of $1,000 cash after successfully completing the Youth Work in Trades program through School District 27.

Gwen Rohls was the recipient of a cash award by completing the program as a baker apprentice at Taylor Made Cakes and Sweets in Williams Lake. She achieved this by completing over 900 hours of work while attending secondary school.

Jaxon Passeri received a cash award after completing the program as an arborist apprentice for Kylar Tree Professionals. He now works for Peka Enterprises Ltd., and completed over 900 hours of work while also attending secondary school.

READ MORE: Youth Discovers the Trades gives students vision for future

Brody Pelchat-Henri also received $1,000 by successfully completing the Youth Work in Trades program as a Heavy Duty Equipment Technician apprentice at Gibraltar/Taseko Mines and KID Ltd. He achieved this by completing over 900 hours of work while attending secondary school.

The Youth Work in Trades opportunity is available to students 15 years of age or older who are working in a paid, part-time position in a recognized trade under the supervision of a qualified tradesman.

For more information about apprenticeship training while attending high school contact David Corbett, School District 27’s career programs co-ordinator, at 250-398-3823 or david.corbett@sd27.bc.ca.

editor@wltribune.com
School District No 27 (Cariboo-Chilcotin)

