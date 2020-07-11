Students, athletes recognized with awards for achievements at Columneetza

Grade 8 - Top Academic: Anika Wallin (Photo submitted) Grade 9 - Most Improved: Max Sanford (Photo submitted) Grade 9 - Top Academic: Claire Munroe (Photo submitted) Grade 8 - School Spirit: Hannah Cheek (Photo submitted) Grade 9 - Citizenship: Joe Henley (Photo submitted) Grade 9 - Most Sportsmanlike Male: Kagen Russell (Photo submitted) Grade 9 - Principal’s Award: Kendra Antoniuk (Photo submitted) Grade 8 - Perseverance: Lyndelle Kequahtooway (Photo submitted) Grade 9 Top Athletes Male and Female: Raiden Lainchbury and Ciara Reid (Photo submitted) Grade 9 - School Spirit: Sydney Folz (Photo submitted)

As another school year wound down in Williams Lake, students at Lake City Secondary School’s Columneetza Campus were honoured for their academic, athletic and community achievements recently.

Awards at the school ranged from grades 7-9, and included perseverance, citizenship, academic, most sportsmanlike, top athlete, school spirit and most improved for each grade.

Lake City Secondary – Columneetza Campus

Major Student Awards 2019/2020

Grade 7 Awards

Perseverance: Noah Porter

Citizenship: Ella Kruus

Overall Academic: Eloise Hobi

Most Sportsmanlike: Male – Mion Kinugasa; Female – Rowan Smith

Top Athlete: Male – Grady Gustafson; Female – Kaylee Iverson

School Spirit: Aubreigh Gentles

Most Improved: Koby Craig

Grade 8 Awards

Perseverance: Lyndelle Kequahtooway

Citizenship: Allison McKinnon

Top Academic: Anika Wallin

Most Sportsmanlike: Female – Sienna McCarvill; Male – Edwin Lee

Top Athlete: Female – Shailynn Brommit; Male – Adrian Scrooby

School Spirit: Hannah Cheek

Most Improved: Maria Becker

Grade 9 Awards

Perseverance: Jolene Sellars

Citizenship: Joe Henley

Top Academic: Claire Munroe

Most Sportsmanlike: Female – Reagan West; Male – Kagen Russell

Top Athlete Female – Ciara Reid; Male – Raiden Lainchbury

School Spirit: Sydney Folz

Most Improved: Beau Sanford

Principal’s Award: Kendra Antoniuk

