Students, athletes recognized with awards for achievements at Columneetza

As another school year wound down in Williams Lake, students at Lake City Secondary School’s Columneetza Campus were honoured for their academic, athletic and community achievements recently.
Awards at the school ranged from grades 7-9, and included perseverance, citizenship, academic, most sportsmanlike, top athlete, school spirit and most improved for each grade.
Lake City Secondary – Columneetza Campus
Major Student Awards 2019/2020
Grade 7 Awards
Perseverance: Noah Porter
Citizenship: Ella Kruus
Overall Academic: Eloise Hobi
Most Sportsmanlike: Male – Mion Kinugasa; Female – Rowan Smith
Top Athlete: Male – Grady Gustafson; Female – Kaylee Iverson
School Spirit: Aubreigh Gentles
Most Improved: Koby Craig
Grade 8 Awards
Perseverance: Lyndelle Kequahtooway
Citizenship: Allison McKinnon
Top Academic: Anika Wallin
Most Sportsmanlike: Female – Sienna McCarvill; Male – Edwin Lee
Top Athlete: Female – Shailynn Brommit; Male – Adrian Scrooby
School Spirit: Hannah Cheek
Most Improved: Maria Becker
Grade 9 Awards
Perseverance: Jolene Sellars
Citizenship: Joe Henley
Top Academic: Claire Munroe
Most Sportsmanlike: Female – Reagan West; Male – Kagen Russell
Top Athlete Female – Ciara Reid; Male – Raiden Lainchbury
School Spirit: Sydney Folz
Most Improved: Beau Sanford
Principal’s Award: Kendra Antoniuk
