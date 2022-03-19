Student delivers at Tribune work experience placement

A love for photography and keeping up with the news led 16-year-old Josh Johnson to the Williams Lake Tribune March 7 to 11 for a week-long work experience.

Josh comes from a family of seven, and lives with his mom and dad, Lori Sellars and David Johnson, and four siblings on an acreage at 150 Mile House.

The teen attended Maranatha Christian School for the past four years before making the jump to Cariboo Adventist Academy (CAA) this year for his Grade 10 studies.

Born in Vancouver, Josh and his family lived there until 2014. When he was eight years of age they moved to Williams Lake.

In his free time Josh likes to practise martial arts, something he has been doing for the past six years. He is currently studying jujitsu two days per week with a goal of obtaining a black belt in the discipline.

Josh also likes travelling and keeping up on the latest movies and TV shows, but also watching classics.

“If a new movie comes out I always go to the theatre to watch it. I like the theatre experience.”

The teen says he loves all music, except country, and his favourite band is Nirvana.

While at the Tribune for his work experience Josh honed his photography skills as well as writing and putting together a video about his school.

“I like photography. I like taking a picture and looking back on it and capturing the moment.”

Josh’s video and review of the new Batman movie can be seen on the Tribune’s website.

