Strong social circles increase happiness and may increase life span

What better way to celebrate the first day of spring than with International Day of Happiness, which takes place on March 20?

The day of happiness has been celebrated by the United Nations since 2013 “as a way to recognize the importance of happiness in the lives of people around the world,” according to their website.

While the meaning of happiness may be obvious, what brings us happiness can be debated. For example, the age-old saying is that money doesn’t buy happiness; then again, money certainly alleviates some of the stressors impacting our happiness.

The things that bring us happiness also fluctuate. A warm drink may bring us happiness on a cold winter day, but not necessarily on a hot day when we’re desperate to cool down. A plate of delicious food delights our senses until we’ve eaten three or four helpings and are overstuffed.

Still, are there proven ways to enhance happiness?

Research shows that the number one way to increase happiness is through social circles. Unfortunately, socializing was especially difficult during the pandemic, impacting our mental health. Thankfully, those days of isolation are increasingly behind us. With spring here, getting outside to see our closest loved ones is much easier.

As it turns out, though, happiness doesn’t only increase when spending time in intimate relationships. According to a study done at the University of British Columbia by Psychology Professor Dr. Elizabeth Dunn, our daily happiness increase with the small interactions we have throughout the day – interactions that may otherwise seem trivial.

One of the studies Dr. Dunn’s team conducted was by studying the difference between efficient and social customers. Individuals in Vancouver were recruited and told to go into a Starbucks and either get their coffee as quickly as possible or interact with the cashier through eye contact, smiling and conversation. Those who socialized reported greater happiness and belonging in their community compared to the efficient group.

The study concluded that though small interactions don’t replace a strong social circle, “social snacks throughout the day” influence our happiness levels and “round out our social diet.”

Another scientifically proven way to increase your happiness is by getting outside in nature and appreciating the beauty around you – literally stopping to smell the roses. Not only does nature contribute to happiness, but it also may contribute to a longer life.

Other ways of increasing happiness include practicing mindfulness, showing gratitude and kindness and having self-compassion.

