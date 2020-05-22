Strawberry Tea cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions

The Canadian Royal Purple Williams Lake Lodge hosts the event and look forward to next year

Volunteers Madget Struthers (from left), Shirley Kohnke and Iva Mowery prepare to serve strawberry shortcake to roughly 100 guests at the Valentine’s Dessert Tea in past years. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Strawberry Tea sponsored during the first week of June by the Canadian Royal Purple Williams Lake Lodge has been cancelled this year due to limitations set by COVID 19 pandemic.

Our members wish to send their good wishes and encourage everyone to continue maintaining physical distance and hand washing in the hope to flatten the curve of the coronavirus so that in June of 2021 we can meet and celebrate with our traditional Strawberry Tea.

Sincerely from members of the Canadian Royal Purple Williams Lake Lodge #126

