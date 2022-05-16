Station House upper gallery show Pourous a first for Kathleen MacDonald

Station House Gallery patrons take in the art show opening on May 5, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Artist Kathleen MacDonald has been exploring photography for over 20 years, but only recently took up painting.

She now has combined the two mediums using a computer editing program and together, the images she creates become something else.

The acrylic painting technique she got introduced to at a wine and paint night was pour painting, which she liked because it felt accessible to her without spending years to learn more technique.

“I like that it’s messy and it’s very free-flow and it’s unpredictable,” said MacDonald.

When she began playing with an app on her phone to combine the pour paintings with photographs she had taken, she saw the potential to do more and she really liked the structure of the photograph combined with something unstructured and abstract.

She said she hopes it creates a combination of the real world with fantastical elements.

While using the software to edit the two combined images involved a steep learning curve, the results are fresh and engaging.

Some of the photographs MacDonald used are from a trip to Kenya she took with her brother, which makes for some interesting foreign elements in some of the pieces, while others have very local imagery of fauna and dilapidated buildings.

While MacDonald has participated in the Williams Lake Art Walk in previous years, this is her first gallery show.

The show is well worth a look and is on display in the upper gallery of the Station House Gallery until May 28. The gallery is free to visit and is open Monday to Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

In the lower gallery show is the Art for Ukraine fundraiser show and a broad variety of art pieces are available for blind bidding.

