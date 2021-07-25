Station House summer show pays tribute to the Williams Lake Stampede

Hats off Girls features Ollie Curtis, left, Nellie Baker, Bessie Peters, Bella Pinchbeck and Dorothy Isnardy in the 1920s as depicted by Cathie Allen in a painting inspired for a Stampede Poster. “I came across a picture in Irene Stangoe’s book Pioneer, People and Places. I wanted to celebrate the women who shared in the raising of cows and the Stampede,” Allen wrote in her description, adding while it wasn’t selected for a poster, she was glad to display it in the art show.

At the rodeo grounds the grandstand sits empty. Dust lays undisturbed in the arena, livestock are grazing back at the ranch, and the cowboys and cowgirls gather by the campfire recalling past stampedes.

The Station House Gallery summer show — Our Stampede — honours our rodeo history by bringing together artwork, artifacts, and memorabilia to celebrate the stampede in Williams Lake.

Since 1919, the Stampede has been a much-loved tradition in our community, bringing together residents and visitors for the rodeo, the parade and the street party.

Everyone has a special memory linked to the Stampede.

This exhibit will spark personal recollections of our Stampede experience.

Share those stories and keep the Stampede alive until we can once more gather in the grandstand to celebrate this important part of our heritage.

The show was made possible with help from the Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin and Home Hardware and runs until Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021.



Pit Spittin’ at the Stampede Time by Lynn Capling. “For me the Stampede was always a time of celebration,” writes Capling in her description.