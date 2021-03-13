A painting of Alkali Lake Ranch by Gladys Wheatley on loan from Doug and Marie Mervyn. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Station House Gallery show invites viewers to see art from other people’s homes

The show ends March 20 in Williams Lake

An exhibit at Williams Lake’s Station House Gallery featuring art owned by gallery directors and members is helping connect the community during COVID-19.

“People not only like to see varied art but human curiosity makes other people wonder what people have in their homes,” said executive director and gallery manager Diane Toop. “And, people who purchase art like to show it.”

On Our Walls, which opened Feb. 12, includes artwork from the homes of Buff and Paul Carnes, Sheila and Charlie Wyse, Lynn Capling, Linda and Phil Bachman, Don Gesinger and Cathy Alexander, Pat Teti, Greg and Anne Brown, Doug and Marie Mervyn, Lynn and Kathy Bonner, Ed and Joan Oliver, Mary Ellison, Brandy and Darren Stecyk, Gladys Wheatley, Brian and Lynda Sawyer, Stephen and Anne Oliver and Kathryn Steen.

Read more: Our Hometown: Curating a life

Ellison, a retired teacher, said the painting by Jack L. McLean she loaned for the show was a wedding gift from her husband, who was working at a local ranch when they met.

“I was intrigued it was done with a palette knife,” Ellison said, adding McLean must have known ranching by the way he painted. The painting normally hangs over the fire place in her home.

Wyse loaned a natural fibre wall hanging by Inuit artist Anana Agnes Nulluq Iqquqaqtuq that her late son, Charles, gave her as a gift when he was working as a nurse in Cambridge Bay, Nunavut in the early 1990s.

In October 2020 one evening she posted a picture of the hanging on a Facebook site — Inuit Art Enthusiasts.

“I explained that my son was deceased and I had no way to find out any more about the artist,” Wyse said.

Within an hour of making the post, several people responded, including the artist’s daughter who shared a photograph of her mom working another piece.

Wyse included Iqquqaqtuq’s photograph beside the wall hanging and said she is pleased to have it with the art which she treasures so much.

Normally the piece hangs in their den, she added.

Wyse said she thought Toop’s idea for the art show was great because of the glimpse it gives into other people’s homes.

Capling loaned three colourful paintings of old churches in rural settings that were created by Rose Depal.

Toop said the gallery had a show featuring Depal’s works about a decade ago.

Toop has a few options for the next exhibit and may feature two Vancouver artists whose works were originally scheduled to be shown last year.

She said the gallery continues to be busy with lots of support from the community.

People enjoy coming in to visit, sitting in a chair that is physically-distanced on the other side of a glass divider at the front counter, Toop added.

The show closes on Saturday, March 20. The gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Read more: Found poems: Station House Gallery October exhibit shines


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

art exhibitWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Art created by Don Gesinger, left, and a piece from his own collection. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Art created by Don Gesinger, left, and a piece from his own collection. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

(Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

(Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Examples of the varied work featured in the exhibit. Top right: includes a painting by Rose Delap (top left) on loan from Lynn Capling. Bottom left: A painting by Sharon Tucker on loan from Gladys Wheatley. Right: LX Forde on loan from Kathy and Lynn Bonner. (Angie Mindus photos - Williams Lake Tribune)

Examples of the varied work featured in the exhibit. Top right: includes a painting by Rose Delap (top left) on loan from Lynn Capling. Bottom left: A painting by Sharon Tucker on loan from Gladys Wheatley. Right: LX Forde on loan from Kathy and Lynn Bonner. (Angie Mindus photos - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Station House Gallery’s latest exhibit On Our Walls features art from other people’s homes. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Station House Gallery’s latest exhibit On Our Walls features art from other people’s homes. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A photograph by Tsvetan Tsenov on loan from Don Gesinger. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A photograph by Tsvetan Tsenov on loan from Don Gesinger. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A cedar carving created by the brother of Buff Carnes (top) and a natural fibre wall hanging carved by an Inuit artist belonging to Sheila and Charlie Wyse are part of On Our Walls, now showing at the Station House Gallery.

A cedar carving created by the brother of Buff Carnes (top) and a natural fibre wall hanging carved by an Inuit artist belonging to Sheila and Charlie Wyse are part of On Our Walls, now showing at the Station House Gallery.

A painting by Kathryn Steen, Promise: Scout Island denotes a time long before the town of Williams Lake existed. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A painting by Kathryn Steen, Promise: Scout Island denotes a time long before the town of Williams Lake existed. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A painting by Jack McLean that Mary Ellison received as a wedding present from her husband depicts a ranching scene. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A painting by Jack McLean that Mary Ellison received as a wedding present from her husband depicts a ranching scene. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Previous story
Williams Lake potters give back with Empty Bowls fundraiser

Just Posted

A painting of Alkali Lake Ranch by Gladys Wheatley on loan from Doug and Marie Mervyn is one of the many pieces featured in On Our Walls, the March show at the Station House Gallery. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Station House Gallery show invites viewers to see art from other people’s homes

The show ends March 20 in Williams Lake

Tristan Rempel, 3, of Big Lake is going through treatments for brain cancer. (Photo submitted)
Big Lake family hoping for a miracle for their son after second cancer diagnosis

Jenn and Matt Rempel learned in February their three-year-old’s cancer had returned

Retired forester Brian Lapointe was the first person to make a purchase from the Empty Bowls Fundraiser project which kicked off Tuesday, March 2 in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake potters give back with Empty Bowls fundraiser

The popular fundraiser for the Salvation Army foodbank is being offered differently due to COVID-19

Road restrictions are in effect as spring begins to arrive in the Cariboo-Chilcotin. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Load restrictions in place for several Cariboo-Chilcotin roads

All overload permits on restricted routes are invalid for the duration of restrictions

Bill Chastain of Port Angeles receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine from Shaina Gonzales of the North Olympc Healthcare Network during Saturday’s vaccination clinic at Port Angeles High School. (Keith Thorpe/Peninsula Daily News)
Interior Health reports 39 new cases of COVID-19 Friday

Fifteen people are currently hospitalized; 1,877 vaccine doses administered

Premier John Horgan speaks about Phase 2 in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan as Dr. Penny Ballem, far left, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister Adrian Dix look on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Horgan supports vaccine passports for international travel but lukewarm for B.C.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also expressed caution about the issue

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Meng Wanzhou, centre, chief financial officer of Huawei, walks back to B.C. Supreme Court after a lunch break, in Vancouver, on Thursday, March 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. judge says evidence in Meng case fit for trial, not extradition effort

Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou is wanted in the U.S. on fraud charges both she and the company deny

Fraser Health Authority reported 44 employees of the 130,000 sq. ft. Vitrum glass manufacturing plant in Langley have tested positive for COVID-19 (Dan Ferguson/Black Press media)
COVID-19 outbreak, 44 cases reported at B.C. glass manufacturer

So far, 44 employees at Vitrum have tested positive, and the FHA has ordered vaccinations

Paul and Marion Bauer’s boat, Luna Mare, had to be repaired after the hull endured a deep damage after colliding into a rock in the Strait of Georgia. Since November, the couple have been living on their boat achored at Discovery Harbour in Campbell River.
German couple sailing the world find unexpected refuge in B.C.

Multi-year journey included a global pandemic, a damaged boat and being turned away at ports

This Oct. 3, 2019 file photo shows Ryan Reynolds at New York Comic Con. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP Photo/Steve Luciano
VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds reveals he’s ‘Bruce’ from Ottawa Public Health’s viral tweet

The Vancouver-born actor claims responsibility for a seeming social media misfire during the game

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry’s book, Be Kind, Be Calm, Be Safe, was released Tuesday by Penguin Random House Canada. (Chad Hipolito/Canadian Press)
Dr. Bonnie Henry’s book offers insight into early days of the COVID-19 pandemic

The book documents the toll of the pandemic on Henry: ‘My sister came home to find me lying on the living-room floor’

Poultry judges James Matts (right) and Mark Camilleri have a close look at a chicken during the Fraser Valley Poultry Fanciers Association Winter Show at Chilliwack Heritage Park on Oct. 4, 2014. Friday, March 19 is Poultry Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of March 14 to 20

Poultry Day, Everything You Think is Wrong Day, Everything You Do is Right Day coming up this week

According to Providence, the long-term home will replace The Views in about three years’ time.
Providence aims to revolutionize B.C. seniors care at groundbreaking ‘dementia village

Goal is open the site at former St. Joseph’s General Hospital grounds in Comox by spring 2024

Most Read