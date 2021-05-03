Station House Gallery ropes Stampede theme for summer exhibit

The community is invited to submit for the show

The Station House Gallery is putting out a public call for entries to its summer show which will have a Williams Lake Stampede theme. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake’s famous Stampede is the theme chosen for the Station House Gallery’s summer exhibit.

To that end, executive director Diane Toop is putting out a call for submissions from the public.

“The Stampede is an integral part of our community and it is hard on our community to lose it two years in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Toop said. “There are so many different parts of the Stampede that people participate in.”

She hopes the exhibit will honour the people who volunteer at, who participate in and attend the Stampede.

Comparing what she envisions for the show with the show held the summer of 2019 to mark the 100th anniversary of the Station House building, Toop believes it will be a success and something visitors will enjoy taking in as well.

“I’m hoping people will send us their stories — anything Stampede related. We want people to be creative and have some fun making things.”

Toop also would like to see submissions from people whose artwork may not have been selected for the Stampede poster to consider submitting and artifacts and memorabilia are also welcome.

Up to three pieces can be submitted by one person and Toop invites everyone to think outside the box.

OPEN CALL TO ARTISTS Station House Gallery Summer Theme Show

‘Our Stampede’

July/mid August 2021 The Station House… Posted by The Station House Gallery on Monday, April 19, 2021

The show will run from early July for six weeks into August.

Thinking back to her first memories of the Stampede parade as a child growing up in Williams Lake, Toop said her grandparents lived on Third Avenue North where the Williams Lake and District Credit Union is today.

“All of us cousins would line up on the sidewalk to watch the parade,” she recalled.

Anyone wanting to participate in the exhibit is asked to contact the gallery so Toop can gauge the interest.

She has also reached out the Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin for the loan of some items.

There is no fee to enter and works previously shown at the gallery are not eligible.

