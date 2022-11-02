Station House Gallery in Williams Lake welcomes new face

Davanna Stafford will be stepping into the role of executive director

Some of the art works for sale as part of the Middlemen Show, which provides art lovers an opportunity to sell art they want to change out or purchase new-to-them pieces at a relatively low price. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Diane Toop, longtime executive director of the Station House Gallery, is handing over the reins to Davanna Stafford. Toop was showing Stafford the ropes when the Tribune stopped in to have a look at the Middleman Show, which is a brief show up until Nov. 5 this month which gives art lovers a chance to update their art collections.

People wanting to refresh their space brought art they wanted to sell or donate to the gallery and others can purchase the pieces from other people’s collections for relatively inexpensive prices.

The show is only up until this coming Saturday, Nov. 5 so the gallery can prepare for their annual Christmas market, which features locally made arts and crafts. The market will run Nov. 15 through to Dec. 24, 2022. The Station House Gallery at #1 Mackenzie Avenue in Williams Lake is open Monday to Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 5:50 p.m. and is free to visit.

Read more: Former Station House resident featured in new Williams Lake mural



ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

art exhibitArts and cultureWilliams Lake