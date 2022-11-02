Some of the art works for sale as part of the Middlemen Show, which provides art lovers an opportunity to sell art they want to change out or purchase new-to-them pieces at a relatively low price. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Some of the art works for sale as part of the Middlemen Show, which provides art lovers an opportunity to sell art they want to change out or purchase new-to-them pieces at a relatively low price. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Station House Gallery in Williams Lake welcomes new face

Davanna Stafford will be stepping into the role of executive director

Diane Toop, longtime executive director of the Station House Gallery, is handing over the reins to Davanna Stafford. Toop was showing Stafford the ropes when the Tribune stopped in to have a look at the Middleman Show, which is a brief show up until Nov. 5 this month which gives art lovers a chance to update their art collections.

People wanting to refresh their space brought art they wanted to sell or donate to the gallery and others can purchase the pieces from other people’s collections for relatively inexpensive prices.

The show is only up until this coming Saturday, Nov. 5 so the gallery can prepare for their annual Christmas market, which features locally made arts and crafts. The market will run Nov. 15 through to Dec. 24, 2022. The Station House Gallery at #1 Mackenzie Avenue in Williams Lake is open Monday to Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 5:50 p.m. and is free to visit.

Read more: Former Station House resident featured in new Williams Lake mural


ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

art exhibitArts and cultureWilliams Lake

Previous story
PODCAST: Dr. Reka Gustafson talks HIV, COVID, the toxic drug crisis and mental health

Just Posted

There’s a new face at the station -Station House Gallery that is. Diane Toop, outgoing executive director for the Station House Gallery Society, is training up her replacement, Davanna Stafford. The pair were in the gift shop going over some details on Nov. 1, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Station House Gallery in Williams Lake welcomes new face

The newly elected Williams Lake city council was sworn in Tuesday, Nov. 1. Members are Michael Moses, left, Sheila Boehm, Jazmyn Lyons, Mayor Surinderpal Rathor, Joan Flaspohler, Angie Delainey and Scott Nelson. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
VIDEO: Drums, bagpipes play in new Williams Lake mayor, council in culturally rich ceremony

Michael Mylonas, from left, Nelson William, and Brian Finnie sit atop a peak they climbed during their trip across the Coast Mountains to the coast. (Jimmie Lulua photo)
Spiritual journey marks a return to land and tradition for Chilcotin’s Xeni Gwet’in

It was the first time the memorial was held in Williams Lake. (Tammy Haller photo)
Indigenous communities unite for 158th Annual Lhats’as?in Memorial Day in Williams Lake