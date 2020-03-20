The Station House will be closed for the foreseeable future due to COVID-19 concerns. Photo submitted.

Station House Gallery closed due to COVID-19

Staff are looking into offering online art classes during the next few weeks

The Station House Gallery due to COVID-19 concerns and staff shortages is closed until further notice

Diane Toop, the Station House’s manager, said this move comes due to widespread concerns about the safety of the lakecity community. As a result, the last two after school classes of their current session will be held at parent’s requests.

Read More: CASUAL COUNTRY 2019: Station House celebrates 100 years of serving the community

During the next few days, Toop said the Station House will be teaming up with Miss White Spider Arts to host an online session of children’s classes. More information on this event will be posted on the Station House’s Facebook page.


