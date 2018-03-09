Angie Mindus photo The Station House Gallery is looking for submissions for their September 2018 exhibition: ‘How I Spent my Summer Evacuation.” Here, Sam Fait goes waterskiing on Quesnel Lake.

Station House calls for art on ‘How I spent my Summer Evacuation.’

Open call for entry for September 2018 exhibition

If there is anything the Cariboo-Chilcotin has learned from the summer of fire, it’s that everyone has a story.

The Station House Gallery is now hoping to collect those stories, in whatever form they come: written word, photographs, multimedia, artwork and paintings.

They’re calling on community members to submit up to three pieces for their September 2018 exhibition, ‘How I Spent my Summer Evacuation.”

“We want it to be about the evacuations and how people addressed it,” said Diane Toop, executive director of the Station House Gallery.

“We want to focus on the personal aspect of everything.”

The call for submissions is asking for moments of evacuation, not fire: “What you took; what you forgot, your fears, your silver linings, the people you met, how you felt.”

Toop said it seemed like an obvious idea for their exhibition show this year.

“It’s nice to mix it up and get some new people. The show will be in both galleries , so we’ve got a lot of space for both emerging artists and your usual suspects.”

Those interested in submitting a piece to the gallery are encouraged to drop by or shoot Toop an e-mail at manager@stationhousegallery.com for both the entry form and more information.

The deadline for submissions is Monday, Aug. 20, to be dropped off by Aug. 31.

