Corn is ripe for the picking at Soda Creek. (Soda Creek Sweet Corn photo)

Start your engines: Soda Creek corn ready to be picked

Soda Creek Sweet Corn is located north of Williams Lake

It’s opening day — Thursday, Aug. 27 — at Soda Creek Sweet Corn.

Like many gardens in the region, the harvest was slightly delayed this year due to the cool, wet spring.

The produce in the u-pick corn field and vegetable garden are now ripe and ready for customers, the business announced Thursday morning.

Picking corn at Soda Creek is a time-honoured traditional for many in the Cariboo Chilcotin at the family-run business, which has offered u-pick corn for the last 38 years.

To get to the farm, follow the signs north of Williams Lake off Highway 97 and toward the Fraser River.

Farming

