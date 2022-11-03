Starfish program helps feed needy students, families at home

Local Daybreak Rotary Club volunteers, Ingolf Sandberg (from left), Janet Sandberg, Marie Sharpe Elementary principal Kelly Glen (principal, Ken O’Brien and Joanna Saunders deliver Starfish packs every Thursday. (Missing from the photo is Leo Rankin). Photo submitted

Submitted by

Daybreak Rotary Club

The Starfish pack program is up and running in Williams Lake elementary schools for the sixth consecutive year. A project of the Daybreak Rotary Club, the Starfish packs provide weekend meals for families in need.

Currently, 43 families from five schools are being fed through the program.

Each pack is filled and delivered by a small group of dedicated volunteers. Please visit https://starfishpack.com for more information about the program, local updates, and how to make a donation.

Together, we can make a difference!

Williams Lake