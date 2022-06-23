Standing room only for LCSS final band concert in Williams Lake

Band students at their final concert, some their final high school concert ever. Adam Combs, back row, from left, and Austin DeDood. In front row from left, Iknoop Bassi, Veronica Keats, Jessica Tritten and Kianna Davis. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Some brass players perform in the final concert of the year at LCSS - WL campus, Treena Phillips, from left, Jayvas Char and Ethan McDonald. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Final concert performances include Heidi Van Beers, in back row from left, and Claire Munroe. In front, Rachel Folland plays her solo. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

On June 15, it was a packed house for the Lake City Secondary School — WL campus final band concert A Celebratory Concert.

It was standing room only for supporters and the night was led by Laura Eilers, band teacher and Austin DeDood as emcee.

“The kids played so incredibly well. I am so proud of all the grads who learned and played solos. One of the hardest things is to play in front of your peers, but these musicians knocked it out of the park,” said Eilers.

The jazz band, senior touring band, senior concert band, Grade 8 band, and the massed band all performed pieces, with featured graduate solos.

“The Band grads of 2022 stood out and really relished in their last high school performance. It is a concert I will never forget,” remarked Eilers.

Composer Robert Buckley joined the band students for the entire concert, and Buckley wrote the piece Sunlight Dancing specifically for the school band program.

“His constant support for music education in B.C. is remarkable. He writes great music that the kids love to play, and the audience likes to listen to,” explained Eilers.

Students had been working on the piece for two years before the performance.

