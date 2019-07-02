Angie Mindus photo Stampede Wild Cowgirl Racer Michelle Van Baalen and Benjamin Booth go for a ride at the Stampede Grounds Wednesday evening.

Stampede’s Wild Cowgirl Race brings women together

Michelle Van Baalen brought along her mule Margaret

For Rock Creek cowgirl Michelle Van Baalen, the Williams Lake Stampede is a great place to meet old friends, make new ones and take part in the Wild Cowgirls Race.

Van Baalen and her boyfriend, Benjamin Booth, were down at the Stampede Grounds Wednesday evening settling in for a weekend of fun in Williams Lake by taking Booth’s horse and Van Baalen’s mule named Margaret out for an evening ride around the track.

Van Baalen signed up to compete for her third year in the Stampede’s Wild Cowgirls Race Saturday afternoon, but didn’t place this year.

Read More: CASUAL COUNTRY 2019: The girl behind the race

She said she made so many good, lifelong friends from the Wild Cowgirls Race, that she wouldn’t miss it.

“I met some really cool people here,” said Van Baalen. “That’s why it’s worth the drive.”

Van Baalen raced Booth’s horse as a last minute replacement for her horse that was injured. She also brought along her Fjord mule Margaret who she purchased from a man at Lone Butte with some of her winnings last year.

Van Baalen ended up racing her mule in the mountain race after a spot came open, much to the delight of rodeo fans who cheered her on.

Van Baalen said after the rodeo she planned to stop by with Margaret in Lone Butte on her way home to visit the previous owner.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
QUIZ: How much do you really know about Canada?
Next story
Williams Lake celebrates Canada Day in style

Just Posted

Tsilhqot’in Nation stops Taseko Mines exploratory drilling

Peaceful protest camp went up Monday at junction of Highway 20 and Farwell Canyon Road west of Williams Lake

Williams Lake RCMP busy over Stampede rodeo weekend with 71 arrests

Drug and alcohol complaints made up more than half the calls for service

Tsilhqot’in plan protest in objection to Taseko drilling permit

The Tsilhqot’in Nation announced Monday they will launch a peaceful protest

Williams Lake celebrates Canada Day in style

A 152nd birthday party for the nation was enjoyed by many locals

VIDEO: Chilliwack’s Wendy Stad brings home Wild Cowgirls Race championship

The annual Wild Cowgirls Race at the Williams Lake Stampede has its first out-of-town champion.

VIDEO: Endangered wolf spotted swimming ashore on northern Vancouver Island

Island wolf population estimated at under 150 in 2008: VI-Wilds

Sexual harassment lawsuit vs. former BC RCMP spokesman settled

Former Insp. Tim Shields had been accused of harassing a civilian employee

Fairy village built by B.C. kids destroyed twice in a week

Children who made the whimsical village in the Chilliwack neighbourhood said they will rebuild

13 exotic cats, kittens living in ‘horrific’ conditions seized from breeder near Kamloops

BC SPCA says servals are wild animals that should not be in captivity

B.C.’s Wendy Williams named first Canadian woman to captain a major cruise ship

‘No woman should ever feel that she can’t do anything on this planet’

Firefighters battling 4 new wildfires in northwest B.C.

10 new fires have been sparked since Thursday

B.C music festival moves kids to tents because they’re ‘distracting’

Organizers of 39 Days in July in Duncan say rules may seem harsh, but performers need respect

Gangster Jarrod Bacon denied parole after prison conflict

Bacon was a ‘negative leader’ in April prison conflict, according to parole board

On Hold: Veterans facing long waits when calling for help

Feds aim to answer 80% of calls within two minutes, but only 40% last year actually were

Most Read