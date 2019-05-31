Stampede street party organizers seek volunteers

Anyone interested in helping is encouraged to contact the organizers

Organizers of the Stampede Street Party are asking for volunteers to help leading up to and on the day of the event, Saturday, June 29. Tribune file photo

Organizers of the Stampede Street Party are appealing for volunteers and street vendors.

Chrissie Gertzen, who is the planning committee’s temporary co-ordinator, said Thursday she needs people immediately and on Saturday, June 29, the day of the event.

“I will take any volunteer any time who can get out and deliver business and vendor registration forms,” Gertzen said.

“And on the day of, I would be happy to have people walking around, keeping an eye on things, directing people where they need to be.”

Whatever people can give — an hour, a day, a week — they are welcome, she said.

“I think the Stampede Street Party is a really important event for the community of Williams Lake because it showcases the best of the city, but in order to make that happen we need people to come in and give us a hand.”

To learn more about volunteering she encouraged people to check out the Facebook page or e-mail her, chrissie@gertzen.ca.

At the Tuesday, May 28 regular meeting, city council confirmed it will provide up to $10,000 for the street party with funds to be allocated from the dissolution of the Economic Development Commission.

Read more: Stampede Street Party endorsed financially by city council

Council also approved a temporary closure of Oliver Street from Mackenzie Avenue to Third Avenue, and both Second Avenue and First Avenue from Yorston Street to Borland Street for the party.

Coun. Smith said he was pleased to see the committee had followed up on his suggestion that the closure be shortened compared to previous years.

“I like the fact it isn’t so spread out,” Smith said.

Council also stipulated the committee work with the City for proof of $3 million liability for the event, and that the Lakers Go Bus Society and Emergency Services be advised.

Chief administrative officer Milo MacDonald told council during the regular meeting that staff has identified some funding possibilities and some solutions because the committee is not a society or official organization and cannot apply directly for liability insurance.

Gertzen’s group stepped up to organize the party after learning Downtown Williams Lake was not going to run it this year due to lack of volunteers.

Read more: New businesses consider organizing the Stampede Street Party

During the committee of the whole meeting on May 21, council determined the City would ask Downtown Williams Lake to contribute to the street party.

Mayor Walt Cobb confirmed on Tuesday at the regular meeting, however, that the BIA had responded in an e-mail it would not be able to contribute because its budget was already set for 2019.



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter