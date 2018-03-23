Stampede Royalty contestant applications due April 4

Do you want to be a Stampede Queen?

Passionate about rodeo? Have a love of Williams Lake and the surrounding area? Able to wear a cowboy hat and rock some curls to complete the look?

Once again the Williams Lake Stampede Association is looking for young women to run for Miss Stampede Queen Williams Lake.

Competitors have to be between the ages of 17 and 23 and be willing to represent the community wearing the crown for a year.

“Our Stampede Queen is not someone who will be falling off their horse and is someone who can speak at the drop of a hat — no pun intended,” said queen committee organizer and Stampede director Patti Gerhardi.

Queen contestants are judged in four categories: appearance and conduct, horsemanship, a fashion show, and public speaking.

“We’re looking for someone who is beautiful, inside and out, and is at ease with themselves. They know our sport, they know rodeo and they could even have some skills themselves,” said Gerhardi, adding that anyone with a love of horses, knowledge of rodeo, or someone from the 4-H, high school rodeo or gymkhana communities would be great.

The Stampede Queen also acts as an ambassador for the community — after the Williams Lake Stampede, the contestant’s first official trip is to the Calgary Stampede.

It’s the 75th year the competition will be running in the lakecity, and as such its a big year for the organizing committee. They have plans to bring alumni back to Williams Lake for special events and are even debuting a new crown this year.

History has seen Stampede Queens with crowns handmade by contestant’s mothers to the poised young women we see wearing the crowns today.

Part of the festivities this year will include a fashion show done in partnership with the Williams Lake Legion, alumni invited to the coronation ceremony, an alumni tea, as well as a museum tour.

The current queen, Kaylee Billyboy has been marvelous, said Gerhardi.

The commitment runs through the spring during the competition, and if crowned queen, the Stampede Queen reigns from Stampede weekend to Stampede weekend.

The competition, however, requires three contestants to run, and has only been disrupted three times in its history, said Gerhardi.

Part of the Stampede Royalty Competition includes training for candidates: they’ll be walked through horsemanship, speaking, modelling and the expectations of the role, even ideas of where to shop for the necessary outfits.

“We don’t expect someone to walk in and know exactly what to do,” said Gerhardi.

“We really believe we need to give youth these opportunities to set a good example and be a positive role model for the rest of the community.”

The Royalty Application package is available on the Williams Lake Stampede’s website at www.williamslakestampede.com. Completed applications are due back by April 4 and Gerhardi encourages anyone with any questions ­— big or small ­—to give her a shout at 250-961-9667, or contact the current Queen Kaylee Billyboy. They’re both active and available via Facebook.

“I think it can be the time of your life,” said Gerhardi. “To even be a part of the competition you will learn lots, you are going to have fun.”

