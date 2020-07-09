Stampede, rotary drive-thru community breakfast appreciated

Williams Lake Stampede Association directors Pauline Smith, left, and Susan Rolph greet visitors and accept donations during the community spirit drive-thru breakfast held Saturday, July 4 at the Stampede Grounds. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) One in the Chamber performs “Sweet Home Alabama” during the drive-thru breakfast. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Rotarian John Hack was one of dozens of volunteers. Stampede director Tim Rolph. Williams Lake city councillors Sheila Boehm and Scott Nelson. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo Flipping pancakes. Rotarians Mary-Jo Hilyer, left, president Joanna Sanders and Ray Sanders. Stampede director Bruce Lennox. Mayor Walt Cobb frying up some bacon.

The community came out in droves for a drive-thru breakfast hosted Saturday, July 4 at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds parking lot.

Hosted by the Williams Lake Stampede Association (WLSA) and the Rotary Club of Williams Lake, the event grossed $7,648, said WLSA president Court Smith Monday.

“That doesn’t include local sponsorship which was around another $3,000,” he said, adding there will be some expenses to account for before the final total is determined.

There was a steady stream of vehicles from 8 to 11 a.m. and patrons received a pancake breakfast including bacon and coffee, which was delivered to their car window.

Keeping track, volunteers made sure to acknowledge the 94th vehicle as it arrived because had the Stampede not been cancelled due to the novel coronavirus, 2020 would have been the 94th annual.

In the 94th vehicle were ranchers Merv and Shirley Furlong of Miocene, who were quite surprised to hear an air horn blast and see a stream of directors arrive with gifts.

The couple got out of the vehicle for a group photo with directors and Cariboo Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett.

Stampede director Tim Rolph praised the Rotary Club for doing a great job and described the members as a ‘machine’ when it comes to making breakfast.

Rolph said many volunteers had been busy during the week preparing to host the event.

“As always we have volunteers that just seem to come out of the woodwork and help us get things done,” Smith added.

Barnett, wearing a mask and gloves, was volunteering with Rotary and said it was a great idea.

“I think this is something all communities would love.”

Local band One in the Chamber performed several sets as well.



news@wltribune.com

Williams Lake