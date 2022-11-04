Stage is being set for Cariboo Memorial Foundation gala fundraiser

A Mad Hatter’s Tea Party will take place on Nov. 5 at the Sacred Heart School Hall in Williams Lake

A one-of-a-kind ring designed and created by Woodland Jewellers’ own Geoff Bourdon will be raffled off at the Cariboo Memorial Foundation’s annual gala to help raise money for Cariboo Memorial Hospital. (Woodland Jewellers Ltd. photo)

The stage is nearly set for the Cariboo Memorial Hospital Foundation annual gala on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

The hall at the Sacred Heart Catholic School is getting the final touches for the return of the event, and this year’s gala is themed “A Mad Hatter’s Tea Party.”

Guests can come in black tie or costume and events include a live auction, a live band, a catered dinner and the live draw for Woodland Jeweller’s Ring Raffle.

This year’s piece is a ring with fancy natural pink, green and yellow-coloured marquise diamonds accented with white diamonds in a hand fabricated platinum band.

Some tickets for the one-of-a-kind custom designer ring are still available up until the draw at 9 p.m., and can be purchased in person at Woodland Jewellers downtown location or via etransfer by calling Woodland Jewellers at 250-392-5423 or visiting the Woodland Jewellers Ltd. Facebook page for more information. Only 600 tickets were made available.

Ticket holders do not have to be present at the gala in order to win the ring.

Profits from the raffle and the gala itself, plus an online auction through the Cariboo Memorial Hospital Foundation’s Facebook page so the entire community can participate, all go towards the purchase of equipment at the hospital.

This year, at least some of the proceeds will be put towards the purchase of specialized surgical equipment for the new hospital.

In past years, the foundation has raised money towards a CT scanner, a mammography machine and an electrocardiogram machine and the new Deni House patio roof.

For more information or to simply donate in support of the foundation online go to www.cmhospitalfoundation.ca or email icare@cmhospitalfoundation.ca.

Read more: Woodland Jewellers in Williams Lake annual fundraising raffle

Read more: A Mad Hatter’s Tea Party is theme for 2022 Cariboo Memorial Hospital Foundation Gala



ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CariboofundraiserHospitalsWilliams Lake