Staff make Christmas special at Deni House in Williams Lake

Deni House residents Sheila Ashworth, from left, Denise MacDonald, Bev Pemberton, Rose Cobb, Wendy Fontaine, recreation aid, Santa, Bea Cameron and Michelle Erlandson, recreation co-ordinator, are getting excited for Christmas. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo)

When it comes to Christmas at Deni House this year, recreation coordinator Michelle Erlandson hopes the celebration will feel like being home with family.

Erlandson envisions Christmas music playing in the background while the residents sip on warm apple cider Christmas morning. They will gather in a circle after breakfast and open presents.

“I always have to work apple cider in there because I have a really good recipe. We put it on and have it simmering so we get the whole place smelling like that.”

On Dec. 24 there will be a bit of a ‘tribute’ to the season, with the reading of Twas the Night Before Christmas and How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and the sharing of personal stories.

Sometimes choirs have visited, but with COVID-19 restrictions they won’t be this year.

The week ahead of Christmas they will have a party.

“We will have a turkey lunch provided by the kitchen, we will have some singing, Christmas carols and games,” she said.

Popular last year was Name that Tune, which Erlandson played the piano for.

“It’s fun to watch their faces when they say ‘I know that, I know that,’ but they have to get the right title.”

They played another game where the residents had to figure out which language goes with the different names for Santa Claus.

She hopes to shop personally for the residents and will be doing that on Tuesday, Dec. 23.

“This is our second home, so we kind of know what works for the residents as far as gifts go. If people want to phone me I can give recommendations or if they want to make cash donations, that would be awesome.”

If any members of the public would like to purchase or contribute toward gifts for the residents, Erlandson said to give her a call at 250-302-3291.

If there is no answer, people can leave a message with a phone number and she will call back.

Nettie Penner’s apple cider

one litre of apple juice

two cups of water

two tablespoons brown sugar

four whole cloves

four cinnamon sticks

bring to a boil in a pot

after it boils add one orange peko tea bag, only leaving it in for two minutes or else it will turn bitter

