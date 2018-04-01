Square dancers raise $1,365 for Child Development Centre

On March 3, 2018 square dancers from the Williams Lake Stampede Whirlaways club attended a March Merriment Dance held in the gym of the Cariboo Chilcotin Child Development Center. The happy dancers arrived carrying pies, cakes, cookies and other goodies, along with their dance shoes. Their purpose was two-fold. They were seeking fun and exercise and also planning to raise money to donate to the Child Development Center.

After two hours of lively dancing to square dance callee Nick Turner and round dance cuer Mary Anne Turner, the dancers turned their attention to an auction of the delicious homemade goodies.

Caller Turner became the auctioneer and lively bidding ensued. Every nod of the head or scratch of the nose was turned into a bid by Turner and when the dust settled, $1,365 had been raised.

Club president Dana Ball thanked all the dancers for their generosity and special mention was made of some former dancers who had attended that night. They were no longer able to dance but had come to support the charity auction.

On March 15, the money was presented to Nancy Gale, executive director of the Cariboo Chilcotin Child Development Centre. Gale was pleased with the donation and she spoke to the dancers about the upcoming plans for a Sensory Integration Room for their Autism Program, which has over 100 children registered. She explained that the money needed for such a venture is great and every donated dollar is appreciated.

As spring approaches, the square dancers will be winding down their dance season which runs from October to April and looking forward to their big year-end celebration in May. From May 25-27, 2018 they will be hosting a full weekend of square dancing at an event to celebrate the club’s 60th Jamboree. It will be held at the Longhouse and guests from around the province are expected to attend this event. Spectators are always welcome.

For information about the Stampede Whirlaways Square Dance Club and how to join in on their fun, go to their website at www.wmslk.squaredance.bc.ca

Mary Anne Turner

Special to the Tribune