Mary Anne Turner photo Nancy Gale, executive director of the Cariboo Chilcotin Child Development Centre (center- right) receiving cheque for $1,365 from treasurer, Cathy Davidson (center-left) and the Williams Lake Square Dance Club.

Square dancers raise $1,365 for Child Development Centre

60th jamboree upcoming

On March 3, 2018 square dancers from the Williams Lake Stampede Whirlaways club attended a March Merriment Dance held in the gym of the Cariboo Chilcotin Child Development Center. The happy dancers arrived carrying pies, cakes, cookies and other goodies, along with their dance shoes. Their purpose was two-fold. They were seeking fun and exercise and also planning to raise money to donate to the Child Development Center.

After two hours of lively dancing to square dance callee Nick Turner and round dance cuer Mary Anne Turner, the dancers turned their attention to an auction of the delicious homemade goodies.

Caller Turner became the auctioneer and lively bidding ensued. Every nod of the head or scratch of the nose was turned into a bid by Turner and when the dust settled, $1,365 had been raised.

Club president Dana Ball thanked all the dancers for their generosity and special mention was made of some former dancers who had attended that night. They were no longer able to dance but had come to support the charity auction.

On March 15, the money was presented to Nancy Gale, executive director of the Cariboo Chilcotin Child Development Centre. Gale was pleased with the donation and she spoke to the dancers about the upcoming plans for a Sensory Integration Room for their Autism Program, which has over 100 children registered. She explained that the money needed for such a venture is great and every donated dollar is appreciated.

As spring approaches, the square dancers will be winding down their dance season which runs from October to April and looking forward to their big year-end celebration in May. From May 25-27, 2018 they will be hosting a full weekend of square dancing at an event to celebrate the club’s 60th Jamboree. It will be held at the Longhouse and guests from around the province are expected to attend this event. Spectators are always welcome.

For information about the Stampede Whirlaways Square Dance Club and how to join in on their fun, go to their website at www.wmslk.squaredance.bc.ca

Mary Anne Turner

Special to the Tribune

Previous story
Families hop into Easter with second annual Realm of Toys egg hunt

Just Posted

Square dancers raise $1,365 for Child Development Centre

60th jamboree upcoming

Big Lake Community Association honours residents for volunteers service at AGM

Three special awards were presented late last month to Big Lake residents

Families hop into Easter with second annual Realm of Toys egg hunt

Families were lined up down the sidewalk on on First Avenue South to take advantage of the fun

Animals takeover Boitanio Mall for Rose Lake/Miocene Easter Petting Zoo

The Rose Lake/Miocene 4-H Club Easter Petting Zoo was a popular family destination Saturday

Family mourns loss of 20-year-old killed in highway collision

Jerome Chum Lee Myers named as victim in Thursday’s Highway 20 collision

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s what made video highlights this week across the province

Taxes go up on fuel, booze and cigarettes on April 1

Some ferry riders get a break, B.C. Hydro rates rise 3%

Columbus defenceman fined for dangerous trip on Canucks’ Sutter

NHL has ordered Ian Cole to pay US$5,000

Pope celebrates Easter Mass in packed St. Peter’s Square

Pilgrims gathered to hear Francis deliver the traditional ‘Urbi et Orbi’ Easter message

VIDEO: B.C. city celebrates biggest infrastructure project in its history

Over 100 million dollars and 10 years later, it’s finally here, and Victoria celebrated bridgemania

Star prospect Thatcher Demko backstops Canucks to win over Columbus in his NHL debut

Former Blue Jacket Jussi Jokinen has three points, helping Vancouver to 5-4 OT triumph

Four-year-old B.C. boy fighting for his life after developing blood infection

Evan Shishakly is in Vancouver Children’s Hospital after developing a blood infection

Hundreds line Cambridge streets to honour Stephen Hawking

Some 500 guests had been invited to the private funeral at St. Mary the Great church

B.C. jogger’s lawsuit against 10-year-old cyclist dismissed

B.C. Supreme Court judge determined the girl and grandparents were not liable for the 2014 accident

Most Read