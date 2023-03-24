Springhouse 4H members perform speeches, demos

The event was held at the Sportsmen’s Association facility in Williams Lake

Some of the Springhouse 4H members who participated in speeches, demos and speak and shows in March at the Williams Lake Sportsmen’s Association club house (some cropped due to formatting, see print edition for full image). (Photo submitted)

Kammille CUNNINGHAM

Club Reporter for Springhouse 4-H Club

It’s that time of year again when Springhouse 4-H hosts our annual speeches and demos event.

The event was held at the Sportsmen’s Association facility in Williams Lake B.C. on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

Everyone came together for a 10 a.m. start time and 39 club members participated in speeches, demos and speak and shows.

There was one senior demo, one senior and junior speak and show and 37 speeches.

Linda Hlusek did a speech, demo, and speak and show for her credits for high school graduation. Our club has been running for 68 years. All eight Cloverbuds were there that day and were given a ribbon for their very hard work. There were 16 Juniors and 13 Seniors there that day as well.

Senior Speech: 1st Bailey Stowell, 2nd Jude Carr Humphries. Senior Demo: 1st Linda Hlusek and Collin Hlusek. Sr. Speak & Show: 1st Linda Hlusek. Junior Speech: 1st Willa Lyn Redl, 2nd Jace Mecham. Jr. Speak & Show: 1st Talyea Campbell.

Those who earned 1st and 2nd place in each category get to go to districts, held in Lone Butte Community Hall on April 15, 2023. The start time will be 10 a.m. A special thank you to all the parents for making a very delicious potluck lunch for all of participants.

