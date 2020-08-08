Springhouse 4-H Club: Meet the club members and projects for 62nd annual show and sale

Abby Stowell Amely Wolf Andrew Yurkiw Asher Hollett Axel Campbell Baileigh Stowell Brooklynn Hoppner Colin Hlusek Colton Peter Damian Shaw Elijah Walker Glen Pollard Henry Stafford Jace Mecham Jade Wickenheiser Jeremy Stowell Jesse Buhler Josiah Linde Jude Carr-Humphries Kala Campbell Karisa Fraser Maggie Stowell Mason Carr-Humphries Michaela Ketter Roman Shaw Rylee Fraser Sam Buhler Shea Carr-Humphries Shelby Hollett Steve Mckeown Taylea Campbell Tatum Billy-Mckeown Teadora Simons Tyler Stanke Willa-Lyn Redl

Abby Stowell

My name is Abby Stowell (lot #230). I am a junior in Springhouse 4-H, and it is my first year in photography. I have taken a photo of a waterfall, and I call it: “The Magic Waterfall.”

It was taken at my secret place. I am selling my waterfall picture on Aug. 10 at 6:30 p.m. You can see it ahead of time from noon to 5:30 p.m. It will be a live, online sale at http://wldistrict4h.com or on Facebook at williamslake4h

Amely Wolf

Hi. My name is Amely Wolf. I’m 15 years old, in Grade 9 and I am a member of the Springhouse 4-H Club. I have been in 4-H for four years. I have shown lambs and even done photography for a year, but this will be my first year in food. I have always enjoyed baking and cooking for friends and family. I have been adding to my list of favorite recipes since I was five, along with learning some desserts from my family’s cook book.

I have learned a lot from being in 4-H and food specifically. I have found so many new desserts and delicious foods and I can’t wait to make even more. Thank you for all of your support during the pandemic. It’s the buyers like you that will help make this year’s 4-H sale possible. We hope that you can join us either in person or online on Aug. 10.

Andrew Yurkiw

Hi. My name is Andre Yurkiw. I am 19 years old and this is my 14th and final year in 4-H. I am lot #240 from the Springhouse 4-H Club and this year I am raising a black Angus cross market steer. His name is Murphy and he weighted 1,286 pounds on June 21.

He is eating eight pounds of sure shot grain mixed with two pounds of wet beet pulp. He is also getting 20 pounds of Timothy brome grass hay.

He has gained really well this year. The sale this year will be on Aug. 10 at 6:30 p.m. and the viewing of the sale products will be from noon to 5:30 p.m. You can watch the 4-H sale at www.wldistrict4h.com, or our 4-H page on Facebook at WilliamsLake4H. For more information on the sale you can e-mail the district president at rstafford80@hotmail.com. We will have 50 buyers in the stands by invite only, or they can register with dlms prior to the sale to bid online at DLMS.ca.

Asher Hollett

My name is Asher Hollett, lot# 209. I am a junior member of the Springhouse 4-H Club and this my 4-H market swine project “Bae-Kon.” This is my first year in the Springhouse Club, and it is also my first year doing an animal project. 2020 has come with many changes, including how 4-H works, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. My family and I are very appreciative of the 4-H leaders who have worked so hard to make this the best year possible for us members during this very difficult time! 4-H is all about kids, but without the adult leaders/parents’ hard work, support of the community, and the buyers, none of this would be possible! I am very grateful for all the great things 4-H does!

This year the 4-H sale goes on Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. with a viewing of the animals on Aug. 10, 2020 from noon until 5:30pm.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there can only be 50 buyers in the stands which will be by invite only or buyers can register with DLMS Auction prior to the sale to bid online at DLMS.ca

For more information visit the 4-H website at www.wldistrict4h.com or the Facebook page at “williamslake4h”; the website and Facebook page will be updated regularly.

Ross Stafford is also available to answer your questions via e-mail at rstafford80@hotmail.com.

Colin Hlusek

My name is Colin Hlusek and my lot #206. This is my fourth year in 4-H. I belong to Springhouse 4-H Club. This year I have a market steer named Titian.

Titian is an Angus X Hereford steer. He currently weights around 1,200 pounds. He has been a fun steer to raise. His curious nature makes it quite enjoyable. He is always up to something. I have spent time clipping, fitting and practiced showing at our cow camp.

Unfortunately, this year there is no show due to COVID-19 but I will be selling Titian at the Sale Aug. 10 at the Williams Lake Stockyards where anyone can come view the animals from noon until 5:30 p.m. The sale starts at 6:30 p.m. We will have 50 buyers int he stands by invite only, or you can register through DLMS prior to sale to bid online at DLMS.ca.

Please watch the 4-H website at www.wldistrict4h.com and Facebook page at williamslake4h for more info.

I hope you are able to come see Titian at the 62nd Annual 4-H Sale.

Colton Peter

My name is Colton Peter and I am in the Springhouse 4-H Club. This is my fifth year in 4-H and I am raising again a market swine. I got Kermit since the beginning of February 2020, since he was born in our barn, he is home bred and raised. His breed is Landrace X Bershire. He is a funny pig, loves apples and likes to be brushed and he likes when I spent time with him. I raised pigs since the last five years for 4-H and learned a lot about pigs and how to work with them.

Sadly this year only Kermit will attend the sale at the stockyards, the 62nd Annual 4-H sale at the stockyards, 4665 Cattle Drive in Williams Lake, Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:30 p.m.

The animals can be viewed Aug. 10 from Noon until 5.30 pm.

Please watch www.wldistrict4h.com for more info and Facebook page williamslake4h for more info prior to the sale and you can email rstafford80.

We will have 50 buyers in the stands by invite only or they can register with dlms prior to the sale to bid online at DLMS.ca@hotmail.com for more info as well.

My Lot number for Kermit is 220. I hope a lot of you will attend the Sale for this year at the Stockyards in person or Virtual online and biding on my animal I raised to my best ability.

Damian Shaw

My name is Damian Shaw, lot #212, with the Springhouse 4-H Club. I purchased my pig project from the Gardner Ranch, and he was born March 1. He is a Yorkshire cross.

This is my fourth year in 4-H and this is my third pig project. My pig’s name is Feral. He is friendly, but has different moods and does try to bite when it’s feeding time.

I enjoy being in 4-H so that I can meet new friends and get to raise an animal. I like getting to wash my pig. It’s fun and messy. This year’s sale will take place Aug. 10. Animal viewing goes from noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Williams Lake Stockyards, with the sale starting at 6:30 p.m.

Online bidding will be available with DLMS.ca. Look for information on the 4-H website at www.wldistrict4h.com or Facebook at williamslake4h.

Deegan Styran

Hi. My name is Deegan Styran. I am 12 years old and this is my third year in 4-H and second year with the Springhouse 4-H Club.

My project is swine – lot #234.

This year my pig’s name is Bud. I’d like to thank all our sponsors. Hope everyone has been staying safe in these times and hope to see you out for the sale.

Elijah Walker

Hi. I am Elijah Walker, lot #236, and I belong to the Springhouse 4-H Club. My pig’s name is Devastator the Excavator. I purchased him from Sue Peters and he was born Feb. 22 and is a Yorkshire cross.

This is my first year doing 4-H and am enjoying it. It is a great experience for me and is helping me at work as well for some reason. Devastator is a very nice pig and, like his friend swines, he loves his stomach being rubbed so when I am leading him around with the cane, I can’t rub his stomach because he will fall on his side. He is bossy, as well. He never lets the others get the leftover food and when I bring him milk, he goes crazy and pushes everyone away from the milk and drinks it all. This year’s sale will take place on Aug. 10, animal viewing will be open from noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Williams Lake Stockyards, sale starting at 6:30 p.m. Online bidding will be available with DLMS.ca. There will be 50 seats available in person by invite. Look for information on the 4-H website www.wldistrict4h.com or Facebook page: williamslake4h.

Glen Pollard

My name is Glen Pollard and this is my 1st year in 4-H. My lot number is 221 and I am with the Springhouse 4-H Club. I purchased my pig from the Gardner Ranch and she was born on March 1 and is a Yorkshire cross. My pig’s name is Cookies N Cream and she is the best pig in the world. She loves to have tummy rubs and that is how I make her do things. We can be found together lying with each other in the field most days. I have enjoyed 4-H this year and look forward to raising more animals. This year’s sale will take place on Aug. 10. Animal viewing will be open from noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Williams Lake Stockyards, with the sale starting at 6:30 p.m. Online bidding will be available with DLMS.ca. There will be 50 seats available in person by invite. Look for information on the 4-H website at www.wldistrict4h.com, or Facebook page: williams lake 4h.

Henry Stafford

Hello. My name is Henry Stafford. I am lot #228 with Springhouse 4-H Club. I have been in 4-H for six year. I started out as a Cloverbud, but now I am a junior beef member. This year I am raising a Hereford market steer. His name is John Wayne. I got him from the Chimney Creek Hereford Ranch. I have taken the time to work with him and make sure he gets his feed twice a day. My favourite part this year has been my demo with my cousin on branding. I am going to be taking John Wayne to our club achievement day. I would like to take this time to invite you to our Williams Lake and District 4-H sale on Monday, Aug. 10 at 6:30 p.m. at the Williams Lake Stockyards.

You can view all the sale animals at noon until 6 p.m. Our sale this year will be online with DLMS. We are able to have 50 buyers in the stands. Please watch the Williams Lake and District website for more details and the other members in teh district at www.wldistrict4h.com. And if you have any questions please e-mail our district president Ross Stafford at rstafford80@hotmail.com.

Jace Mecham

Hello, this is Jace Mecham. This is my first year with a project, and I have a steer named Gib. He is curious, likes to eat grain and get scratched between his shoulder blades.

He will probably weigh around 1,100 to 1,200 pounds by sale. I think he will be yummy. This year I had fun at cow camp getting to see the other 4-H members. I would like to invite you to view him Aug. 10 at the BC Livestock Yard in Williams Lake form noon to 5:30 p.m.

The sale will begin at 6:30 p.m. online with DLMS. I hope you will consider registering as a bidder and supporting 4-H members this year with their great products.

Jade Wickenheiser

Hello citizens of Williams lake and other Canadian communities. My name is Jade Wickenheiser (lot# 237) and this is my third year in the Springhouse 4-H Club and my second swine project. Her name is Lulu and it has definitely been a challenging year for us both. The sale will be Aug. 10 at 6:30 p.m. There will be a viewing at the Williams Lake Stockyards (4665 cattle drive) from noon to 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 10. There will be 50 buyers in the stands (invite only) or you can register to bid prior to the sale at www.dlms.ca. For more information go to www.wldistrict4h.com or the Williams Lake 4-H Facebook page. If you have questions you can email rstafford80@hotmail.com.

Your support at this years sale would be a big help to 4-H members and greatly appreciated by all.

Jaxson Styran

Hi, my name is Jaxson Styran. This is my second year in 4-H. My club’s name is Springhouse 4-H Club. I really enjoy 4-H and I have been learning so much. This year I am doing a swine project. Her name is Bouncer, lot #235.

Thanks to all our sponsors and support this year in these hard times. I hope to see you at the sale.

Jeremy Stowell

My name is Jeremy Stowell (lot# 232) this is my second year as a 4-H member and I’m a part of the Springhouse 4-H Club. I have a steer and his name is Turd. The sale will be Aug. 10 at 6:30 p.m. There will be a viewing at the Williams lake stockyards (4665 cattle drive) from noon to 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 10. There will be 50 buyers in the stands (invite only) or you can register to bid prior to the sale at www.dlms.ca. For more information go to www.wldistrict4h.com or the Williams lake 4-H Facebook page. If you have questions you can e-mail rstafford80@hotmail.com. Thank you for all your support and I hope to see you at the auction.

Jesse Buhler

Hi. My name is Jesse Buhler. This year I’m in foods 4-H with the Springhouse 4-H Club. I’m planning to make a two-tiered cake and I hope you buy it. This year I’ve learned to chop, deep fry, bake, cook and make stuffed turkey rolls. I’m lot #192.

Johana Ketter

My name is Johana Ketter. I’m 11 years old and just finished sixth grade at Maranatha Christian School. Last season I finished my first year of peewee girls hockey and, typically, would play soccer in the spring and summer. I really enjoy playing all schools sports such as volleyball, basketball, cross country running and floor hockey.

My swine is a mixed breed of Berkshire, Yorkshire and Landrace. I purchased her from a family farm in Enderby. I named her Puggles. Puggles loves to be fed first and I am able to pet her while she eats. Puggles reminds me a lot like our family dog, she will come running to me when she sees me and starts to grunt.

This is my very first year being a part of 4-H with Springhouse. I was really looking forward to showing my swine in front of a judge but due to COVID-19 we will be only selling our animals this year on Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. You can be in the stands by invite only or you can register with dlms prior to the sale to bid online at DLMS.ca. For more information please visit our Facebook page at williamslake4h or e-mail rstafford80@hotmail.com and www.wldistrict4h.com.

Josiah Linde

Hello. My name is Josiah Linde. I am in the Springhouse 4-H Club and I am nine years old. This is my first year in 4-H. I have a swine project and his name is Charc. I bought him from Peters Farm and he is a Giant Black/Tamworth. I have enjoyed some parts of 4-H but it has been hard to get to know the other members because of COVID-19. I’ve worked hard to care for Charc and I hope I can sell him! Our sale starts at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 10 at the Williams Lake Stockyards.

Jude Carr-Humphries

Hi! My name is Jude Carr-Humphries. I am 13 years old, and I am a junior member in the Springhouse 4-H Club. This is my seventh year in 4-H, and for the first time I am doing a beef project. My steer’s name is Benjamin, and he is Black Angus cross steer. I bought him from Hellen Bayliff at Chilancoh Ranch, in Redstone B.C. As of June 20, Benjamin weighed about 1,374 pounds, so he is a big boy. This year I’ve learned a lot about raising a market steer, from proper feeding to walking, washing, grooming, and showing. It’s been a lot of work but it’s been well worth it. Benjamin is turning out to be a great animal and I am very proud to offer him for sale at this year’s annual 4-H sale happening Aug. 10, 2020 at the Williams Lake Stockyards and online. I want to thank all the buyers, sponsors, leaders and volunteers for working so hard to make this another great year in 4-H. Remember, when looking for an awesome market steer this year, his name is Benjamin, he is a big Black Aangus cross, and we are lot number #198.

Karisa Fraser

Hi. My name is Karisa Fraser and this is my market steer Marvin. This is my sixth year in 4-H. I’m a senior member of the Springhouse 4-H Club. Marvin is a Charolais cross, from my grandparents’ ranch, Deer Horn Ranch. Marvin weighed approximately 1,276 pounds in June and continues to gain weight steadily. Due to the coronavirus there will be no show for show and sale. The sale this year will be online on Aug. 10 starting at 6:30 p.m. There will be a viewing of the animals on Aug. 10 from noon to 5:30 p.m.

To join the online auction register with dlms priori to bid online at DLMS.ca. We will be personally inviting 50 buyers to attend the auction in person. If you have any questions or need explaining please watch the 4-H website www.wldistrict4h.com and facebook page williamslake4h.

Kala

Campbell

Hello, I am Kala Campbell. I am 13 years old, and I am going into grade 8 at Lake City Secondary. In school my favourite subject is Physical Education. Outside of school I spend my time practicing my sports (Figure skating, volleyball, track, etc.) I am a junior, first year in swine; second year in Springhouse 4-H Club.

In the end of March is when I bought Milo (my pig) from Fox Dairy Farms. He was so little only 35 pounds. I enjoy bathing Milo because he gets so excited he dances all around in a circle happily squealing. I have learned to keep track of the feed, and slop: daily, and I make sure to clean my pig’s pen when it is needed. Every time someone asks, “What Animals I Own?’ I say, “Pigs!” They all look at me and say “Actually?” It is fun to look after my pig because he is fun to play with, and he loves his head scratched, especially on his forehead. The smarts of my pig amazes me, as soon as he gets a new area to go into with grass, he sticks his whole face into the ground to root it up? There is going to be a lot of nice fresh soil on our acreage.

I would like to invite you to the Sale of my pig at the Stockyards, Monday Aug. 10, you can view him noon to 5:30 p.m., and sale at 6:30 p.m.

Mason Carr-Humphries

Hi everyone! My name is Mason Carr-Humphries. I am a senior member in 4-H, and this is my seventh year in the Springhouse 4-H Club. This is my fourth year with a beef project, and my steer’s name is Rufus. I bought him from Hellen Bayliff at Chilancoh Ranch Redstone B.C, and he is a Black Angus. Rufus weighed around 1,288 pounds on June 1. Although its been a crazy year with COVID-19, I have found that I had more time during quarantine to work with him, groom him and generally spend time with him. I am very proud of him and how far he has come since I purchased him in November 2019. Rufus and I would like to invite you all to this year’s Annual 4-H Sale on Aug. 10, which will take place at the Williams Lake Stockyards and online. Although I am really going to miss the show this year, I would like to thank all the buyers, 4-H leaders and volunteers who have worked hard to make this sale possible. Your efforts are greatly appreciated. Look for Rufus and I online this year and, remember, Rufus will be in the barn on sale day looking fabulous for his lucky buyer. Our lot # is 199, thank you.

Michaela Ketter

Hi. I’m Michaela Ketter and I am in Springhouse 4-H. My lot number is 214. I am doing swine, and my pig is a landrace, Yorkshire, Berkshire. His name is Juniper and he loves rolling in mud and getting sprayed with water. I have been in 4-H for two years and had lots of fun, you get to meet these awesome people and do a sale.

Roman Shaw

My name is Roman Shaw, lot #226 with the Springhouse 4-H Club. She is a Yorkshire Cross and was born March 1. She came from the Gardner Ranch.

This is my third year in 4-H. This is my first year of having an animal to sell. I am very excited to tell you about my pig Creamy. She is a very friendly pig and is really nice. I have liked learning about raising a healthy pig. I also did a foods project this year. Good thing my pig didn’t get to eat all the food I made.

Rylee Fraser

Hello my name is Rylee Fraser. I am a senior member of the Spring House 4-H club. This is my seventh year being apart of 4-H, and I am the president of the Springhouse 4-H Club. I am also a B.C. 4-H Ambassador this year. My projects this year include: small engines, heifer and a market steer. My steer’s name is Casper he is a char cross steer. He weighed approximately 1,245 pounds as of June 21. Casper does well on feed and is a very showy steer. I got Casper from my grandparents, Don and Sylvia Fraser. This year due to COVID-19 there will be no show, but we are lucky to still have our sale.

I hope to see you all at the sale.

Sam Buhler

Hi. My name is Sam Buhler and I am doing foods in the Springhouse 4-H Club. Over this year I have learned how to cook better, and make delicious food. I love to bake and make deserts. To sell at the Show and Sale, I’m making a Rhubarb Yogurt Cake that I have made a couple of times. We use our own rhubarb to make it. I really enjoy making it, and hope you will consider buying it. Lot #193.

Shea Carr-Humphries

Hi. My name is Shea Carr-Humphries, and this is my seventh year in 4-H. I am a junior member in the Springhouse 4-H Club. This is my first year doing small engines, in past years I have done Cloverbuds, market lamb and beginner beef. This year for small engines I decided to fix up my four-stroke quad and offer it for sale the Annual 4-H Show and Sale. Unfortunately, there will be no 4-H show this year due to COVID-19. I am glad to say, however, that my small engine project will be up for sale at the Williams Lake Stockyards on Aug. 10 2020, and online. I’d like to thank all the buyers for supporting 4-H year after year! If you are interested in buying a great small engines project, check out my quad online, my lot number is 200.

Shelby Hollett

My name is Shelby Hollett, lot #210. I am a senior in the Springhouse 4-H Club and this is my 4-H pig Digger. Even though this year hasn’t been our regular 4-H year and we haven’t been able to do any public or club events, I am still very grateful to be in 4-H and still excited about our club achievement day which will be our show day. Thank you to all front line workers, essential workers, and 4-H leaders for working and helping our community during these times.

Steve Mckeown

My name is Steve Mckeown of the Springhouse 4-H Club, lot #205. This is my second year raising a market hog project. My project this yaer was purchased from Gardner Ranch and was born March 1. He is a Yorkshire cross.

His name is Marven, and he really likes to sit in the mud, so it has been a lucky, wet year for him, but hard for me to keep him clean.

Marven likes belly rubys and to play chase. I really enjoy 4-H and all the learning and chances to raise animals. I have also completed a poultry project this year.

I raised Silkie chicks and, luckily, my pig and chicks have all gotten along with each other.

Taylea Campbell

My name is Talyea Campbell (lot #196). I am 10 years old, and I am going into the fifth grade at Chilcotin School. I enjoy spending time on our acreage with all of my animals, like to take pictures of my big cat named “Ash.”

This is my first year with a project in 4-h. I am in photography Unit 1 in Springhouse. I have learned about the use of my camera, how to use a tripod, high and low angle camera shots, center of interest, symmetrical and asymmetrical angles with my camera.

I have picked my horse photo with frame which is called “The Whispering Horse.” I traveled to Quesnel to print my picture at Big Country Printers. Then it was costumed framed by Carrie at Carrie’s Custom Picture Frames. I had taken it on automatic mode as a handheld photo. I went with my dad to a lady’s acreage where the horse lives because he is a Horse Ferrier. The horse was having its feet trimmed and gave me a look like it was whispering to me. I turned the camera to fit the whole head of the horse into the picture. I loved the way the horse didn’t move when I took the picture.

I would like to invite you to come out to see my horse photo on Aug. 10 from noon to 5:30 p.m., with the sale at 6:30 p.m.

Teadora Simons

Hi, my name is Teadora Simons. I am 12 years old and a junior member of the Springhouse 4-H Club. This is my third year doing Market Swine. This year my pig is named “Little Bandit,” he is a Landrace X Large Black. I got him as a piglet from MT Meadow Farms in Riske Creek. I am very proud to present Little Bandit at this years 4-H sale. He is a beautiful, long and trim pig who loves to run around his pen with his siblings and play in the mud. Please look for Little Bandit at the 4-H Sale, lot #224.

Tyler Stanke

Hi my name is Tyler Stanke. I am 18 years and this is my 13th year. I am lot number 229 the Springhouse 4-H Club and this year I am raising a Red Angus market steer, his name is Fred. Fred is eating eight pounds of sure shot grain mixed with two pounds of wet beet pulp he is also getting 20 pounds of Timothy brome grass hay. He has gained really well this year.

Axel Campbell

My name is Axel Campbell. I am 11 years old and I am going into the sixth grade at Chilcotin School.

I enjoy spending time with my two sisters, and brother. I play hockey in Williams Lake minor hockey, and spend a lot of my outdoor time on our acreage.

This is my first time in raising a 4-H pig, and my second year as a junior in Springhouse 4-H. I picked up my pig at Fox Dairy Farms, and he was 35 pounds.

I decided to name my pig, Chara, who I named after my favourite hockey player Zdeno Chara of the Boston Bruins.

He is a crossbreed; Landraise Yorkshire. Chara is a calm, friendly and enjoys oinking when I come to see him. He enjoys a nap after each meal.

I learned a lot from 4-H in raising my pig. I feed him twice a day: hog grower feed, slop and some treats.

It isn’t always easy because I get quite muddy because Chara likes to nudge me with his snout. I learned to measure food, adding more as he got bigger, and how to wash him, and the different parts of my pig. Then use my cane in training, plus care for my animal and keep records of everything that is to be done for him.

I would appreciate you coming to bid on my market pig during the auction. My lot is #194

Willa-Lyn Redl

Hi. My name is Willa-Lyn Redl lot #222 from the Springhouse 4-H Club. This is my three-year in 4-H but first year as a junior member and in beef. My steers name is Abu, he is a Beef Booster and I got him from Redl Ranch. I have been working hard feeding, training, brushing and grooming him; I have learned so much this year. My favorite part of the year so far has been participating in our club cow camp and doing my demonstration on branding. I am looking forward to our club achievement day.

Baileigh Stowell

Hello everyone. My name is Baileigh Stowell (lot #231) and I am a passionate and proud sixth-year beef member of the Springhouse 4-H Club. This year I have raised a steer, heifer, cow/calf pair and mature cow/calf pair. I will be selling my steer in the online 4-H auction and your support is greatly appreciated at this difficult time.

Brooklynn Hoppner

Hello, my name is Brooklynn Hoppner. I am 10 years old and this is my third year as a member of the Springhouse 4-H Club, but my first year as a junior member. My lot #211 and I am in photography and beginner beef. I chose to sell one of my photographs I took, which is a family of geese. The reason I chose this picture is due to the meaning I feel when I look at it. With everything that has happened these past few months we have had to depend on family and what more could this picture say than that it’s what family is: looking out for each other and keeping us safe. Thank you for taking the time to read a little about me and my project.

