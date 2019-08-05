Springhouse 4-H Club: Meet our club members and projects for 61st annual 4-H Show and Sale

Come out to the show and sale at the Williams Lake Stockyards Aug. 8-12

I am Jarrett Mecham and I am in Cloverbuds. I am six years old and I have a bottle-fed calf at home.

Colton Peter

My name is Colton Peter. I am 16 years old and a senior member of the Springhouse 4-H Club. This is my fourth year in 4-H and I have a Market Hog project again. This year I have the honour to raise a homegrown pig. He is Landrace X and his name is Rufus. He is a funny, very friendly pig. I spent a lot of time with him everyday and he loves to be brushed and lays right down beside me to my feet. Please come and see us at the 4-H Annual Show and Sale.

Teadora Simons

Hi! My name is Teadora Simons and this is my second year in 4-H. I’ve chosen Market Swine as my project again this year. My pig is a Large Black X Landrace Cross, bred by Sue Peter of MT Meadow Farm. His name is Hoggy and he is a very cute and quirky pig. Hoggy loves to blow bubbles in his mud pit, play with sticks and follow me around. Come visit myself and Hoggy at the 61st Annual 4-H Show and Sale. My lot number is #185.

Baileigh Stowell

Hello citizens of Williams Lake and area. My name is Baileigh Stowell. My lot number is #191 and my project is beef. This year I am raising a steer, heifer and cow/calf pair.

My steer and heifer are a less common breed called British White. I purchased them from the Meadows Ranch. At first I was a little concerned doing a breed that prior I’d never even heard of, but they are actually turning out very nice. My cow calf pair are growing well and I look forward to showing all my animals. I would like to invite you to the 61st Annual 4-H Show and Sale Aug. 8-12 at the Williams Lake Stockyards (4665 Cattle Drive). Our sale is on the night of the 12th at 6:30 p.m. I will be in Springhouse beef section at show and sale and hope to see you there.

Shea Carr-Humphries

My name is Shea Carr-Humphries. I am 12 years old and I am a junior member in the Springhouse 4-H Club. Last year and the year before I have been doing market lamb, this year I am doing Beginner Beef. Beginner beef is where you learn about all the steps and responsibilities for raising a market steer. The things I’ve learned so far are: feeding a market steer, as well as leading, grooming and showmanship skills. I hope to see you at the 4-H Show and Sale at the Williams Lake Stockyards, Aug. 8-12.

Jude Carr-Humphries

Hi there! My name is Jude Carr-Humphries. I am 12 years old and I am a junior member in the Springhouse 4-H Club. For the last two years I have been doing market lamb. This year I am doing unit-B. Unit-B is a learning course for market steer. Next year I hope to be doing an actual market steer. Some of the things I’ve learned so far are: feeding your animal, walking your animal and washing your animal. Even though I won’t be showing a market steer, I hope to see you at the 2019 annual Show and Sale. Goes from Aug. 8-12 at the Williams Lake Stockyards. You’ll see me in the beef barn helping out! See you!

Mason Carr-Humphries

Hi! My name is Mason Carr-Humphries. I am a senior member in the Springhouse 4-H Club and this is my sixth year. This year my project is a market steer. His name is Hugo. Hugo is a Black Angus, who currently weighs around 1,200 pounds. I purchased him from Hellen Bayliff at Chilancoh Ranch. Hugo is quite a character. One of his most lovable traits is his licking habits. He would also be an excellent candidate for the up and coming field of bovine therapy called cow cuddling. Hugo is very passionate about his daily ration of grain and hay, and surprisingly enough I believe he finds his baths to get him all prettied up for the show and sale fairly enjoyable.

As this is my sixth year in 4-H I have taken on the responsibility of two projects. Hugo, my market steer, and Scarlett, my heifer. Scarlett is a Hereford/Angus Cross. This year the show and sale will be taking place at the Williams Lake Stockyards from Aug. 8-12. Hugo, Scarlett and I are looking forward to seeing you there.

Jace Mecham

This is my third year in 4-H. I am in Unit 4 beef. My mentor is Andrew Yurkiw. Beef is fun. My favourite part of 4-H is Show and Sale.

I chose beef because my parents raise beef so I can see how much fun it is to raise a beef for myself. I have a red steer and he likes grain hay and snuggling.

For those Cloverbuds who are reading this: I want to encourage you to do whatever project you want.

Jarrett Mecham

I am Jarrett Mecham and I am in Cloverbuds. I am six years old and I have a bottle-fed calf at home. I have a good leader and we make crafts. I love 4-H!

Michaela Ketter

Hi. My name is Michaela Ketter. I’m 12 years old and a part of the Springhouse 4-H Club. This is my first year in 4-H and I’ve chosen to raise swine (pig). I joined 4-H because of my love for animals. It has been a lot of fun and I have made some great friends.

This year the Show and Sale will be held at the Stockyards, 4665 Cattle Drive from Aug. 8-12. This is where my swine and other animals such as beef, poultry, dairy cattle, sheep, photography, small engines and food will be showed and sold to the highest bidder. There will be a buyers dinner at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 12. Please come join the 4-H community.

Linda Hlusek

Hello! My name is Linda Hlusek and I am 13 years old. I belong to Springhouse 4-H Club. This is my fifth year in 4-H. My lot number is #176. This year I have a Market Steer as my 4-H project. His name is Frodo. Frodo is a Black Angus X Steer.

I hope you are able to stop by and visit us at the Williams Lake Stockyards from Aug. 8-12 at our 61st Annual 4-H Show and Sale. We are looking forward to seeing you there.

Colin Hlusek

Hi. My name is Colin Hlusek and this is my third year in 4-H. I am in Springhouse 4-H Club this year. I have a market steer named Frankin Stine. He is an Angus Cross Steer.

I hope you can visit us at our 61st Annual 4-H Show and Sale Aug. 8-12 at the Williams Lake Stockyards. Hope to see you all there!

Axel Campbell

My name is Axel Campbell. I am 10 years old and I am in the fourth grade at Maranatha Christian School. I enjoy spending time with my two sisters and brother. I play hockey in Williams Lake Minor Hockey and spend a lot of my outdoor time on our acreage in Williams Lake.

This is my first time in 4-H raising turkeys. In April I purchased six white turkeys from Rochester Hatchery. I named my main Tom turkey “McDavid” after my favourite hockey player and my two main females “Canadian” and “Syrup.” I love Canadian syrup on pancakes.

My turkeys are calm and quiet, except at feeding time. Once they are fed they have a nap.

I have learned a lot from being involved in 4-H and raising my turkeys. I had to wake up early to feed the birds, and I am not an early bird. I have learned to attend to my project at all times of the day. I learned the proper feeding of turkeys, and how to keep the budget in order in my 4-H record book.

I would like to invite you to our 4-H Show and Sale on Thursday, Aug. 8 through Monday, Aug. 12. I will be showing my turkeys for the first time on Friday, Aug. 9 and I would appreciate in bidding on my market turkey during the auction. I will also be looking for private buyers to sell my other turkeys to that I am not auctioning off in the auction.

Kala Campbell

Hi. My name is Kala Campbell. I am 12 years old and I am in Grade 6 at Maranatha Christian School in Williams Lake. In school my favourite subjects are math, science, art and physical education. Outside of school I spend my time figure skating, or time with my two brothers and sister on our acreage with our animals.

This is my first time in 4-H and my first time in raising turkeys. In April I bought six bronze orlop turkeys. It was quite the adventure in feeding, bathing and attending to day-old baby turkeys. I had to wake up early, and make sure the temperature was just right so they were happy. Soon, they grew into big dinosaurs, or should say large turkeys. I now look after these beautiful, well-natured birds. I named my Tom turkey ‘Toothless,’ and two female turkeys ‘Jewels’ and ‘Jemma.’

They are quite calm most of the time, except when food goes into the feeder.

I have learned a lot from 4-H and raising my turkeys. I learned how to feed, bath, record keep and turkey anatomy. I enjoyed my experience in 4-H this year and enjoyed my opportunities to learn about turkeys and raising meat turkeys.

I would like to invite you to Williams Lake Show and Sale at Stockyards Thursday, Aug. 8 to Monday, Aug. 12. I will be showing my turkeys Friday, Aug. 9 and I would appreciate you bidding on my turkey during the auction. If interested in other turkeys I will be selling privately.

Hope to see you there and thank you for your time.

Jade Wickenheiser

Hello citizens of Williams Lake. My name is Jade Wickenheiser. My lot number is #195 and this year is my second year in 4-H and my first year doing swine. My pig is Tamsworth/Berkshire cross and his name is Albert Einswine.

I am very happy with how my pig is turning out. I spend as much time as I can with him and I’m going to be very sad to see him go, but I invite you all to come to see us at show and sale Aug. 8-12. The auction will be at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 12 at the Williams Lake Stockyards. Hope to see you all there!

Jaxson Styran

Hi. My name is Jaxson Styran. I’m 10 years old and this is my first year in 4-H. My club name is Springhouse.

This year I am doing Market Swine and my pig’s name is Hybrid.

I have enjoyed everything about 4-H. My favourite part about 4-H has been raising my swine. I hope to see you at Show and Sale.

Brooklynn Hoppner

My name is Brooklynn Hoppner and this is my last year as a Cloverbud. I am looking forward to next year when I become a junior and I am thinking I might do photography.

Curtis Hlusek

Hello! My name is Curtis Hlusek and I am 15 years old. I belong to the Springhouse 4-H Club and this is my sixth year in 4-H.

My lot number is #175. This year I have a market steer as my 4-H project. His name is Fireball. Fireball is a Black Angus X Steer.

I hope you are able to stop by and visit us at the Williams Lake Stockyards from Aug. 8-12 at our 61st Annual 4-H Show and Sale. We are looking forward to seeing you there.

