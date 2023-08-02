SPRINGHOUSE 4-H CLUB: 65th annual Williams Lake and District 4-H Show and Sale

Aeris Hornak-Allan. Baileigh Stowell. Brynn Hansen. Brynna Holm. Callum Peterson. Carson James. Colin Hlusek. Colton Peters. Connor Grier. Curtis Hlusek. Dace Holm. Emmett Ketter. Greyson Hornak-Allan. Henry Stafford. Jace Mecham. Jarrett Mecham. Jeremy Stowell. Jude Carr-Humphries. Kala Campbell. Kammille Cunningham. Kaycee Cunningham. Linda Hlusek. Lisa-Marie Stafford. Mackenzie-Rae Redl. Michaela Ketter. Molly Murphy. Quinn Murphy. Ryker Redl. Shanda Russell. Shea Carr-Humphries. Taylor Grier. Wade Hansen. Willa-Lyn Redl. Zion Campbell. Talyea Campbell. Keiva Peterson. Axel Campbell. The Springhouse 4-H Club. (Photo submitted)

On behalf of the Springhouse 4-H Club, we invite you to the 65th Annual 4-H Show and Sale, held at the Williams Lake Stockyards, with project shows starting Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, from 9 a.m. to Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. On Monday, Aug. 7, the Sale will start at 5 p.m. The Springhouse 4-H Club has 47 club members this year. Twenty members in Beef, nine in Swine, four in Sheep, four in Horse, two in Poultry, two in Photography, two in Small Engine and seven Cloverbuds. Some members have dual projects this year. Come on down and check out all our hard work.

Axel Campbell – Lot #125

Hi, my name is Axel Campbell and I am in lot number 125. I am a senior in the Springhouse 4-H Club. This is my third year in Swine and my fourth year in 4-H. I will be selling my pig, McDavid, named after my favourite hockey player. He’s a friendly pig, loves me to hose him off at feeding time and snorts when he is rolling in the mud. I learned a lot about feeding and caring for my pig this year. It would be great to see you on Monday, Aug. 7. Check out our projects from noon-5 p.m., Parade of Champions at 5 p.m. and auction at 5:30 p.m.

Kala Campbell – Lot #126

Hello, I am Kala Campbell, lot number 126 and a senior in Springhouse. This is my second year in Swine and my third year in 4-H. My pig’s name is Pickles. She loves her head scratched and is a really lively pig. When she sees me, Pickles lets her voice be heard. I would like to invite you to come out to see my pig on Aug. 7, noon-5 p.m. and the auction at 5:30 p.m. Watch the auction live online at dlms.com. Facebook: Williams Lake and District 4h. See ya there!

Talyea Campbell – Lot #127

Hello, my name is Talyea Campbell, lot number 127 and a junior in the Springhouse 4-H Club. My second year in Swine and my third year in 4-H. I love flowers and they are nice to smell them. Lilacs are one of my favourite flowers, so I named my pig Lilac. She loves to snort at me in a very girly way and is a very calm pig. This is my first year having a girl pig. I learned a lot about how to feed, water and clean her pen this year. She listens quite well to me. It was a lot of fun. Hope to see you on Aug. 7. Check out our projects from noon-5 p.m. and auction at 5:30 p.m.

Zion Campbell – Lot #128

Hi, my name is Zion Campbell, lot number 128 and a junior in the Springhouse 4-H Club. My first year in Swine and my third year in 4-H. I was a Cloverbud for two years and I learned lots of cool stuff. I will be selling my pig, Porky. I named him this because he is a big boy. He’s a friendly pig, loves me to hose him off at feeding time as it cools him off when it’s hot out and loves his food. I learned a lot about feeding and caring for my pig this year, and it was fun. The Show and Sale is Aug. 3-7. It would be great to see you on Aug. 7, check out our projects from noon-5 p.m. and auction at 5:30 p.m.

Kammille Cunningham – Lot #129

Hi! My name is Kammille Cunningham. My lot number is 129. This is my third year in the Springhouse 4-H Club. This is my first year as Club Reporter. I have written three articles. My pig’s name is Princess. She’s a Yorkshire Cross. She had a lot of attitude to begin with but now has turned into a sweet pig. Hope you can come watch us at the Show and Sale on Aug. 3-7 at the Williams Lake Stockyards.

Kaycee Cunningham – Lot #130

Hi! My name is Kaycee Cunningham. This is my first year as a junior in the Springhouse 4-H Club. My sheep’s name is Snowdrop. She is a homegrown Cheviot Dorset, from my grandparents Pat and Lorraine Jasper. I have enjoyed this and can’t wait for the next year. I hope to see you at Show and Sale Aug. 3-7!

Jude Carr-Humphries – Lot #144

Hi, my name is Jude Carr-Humphries, this is my tenth year in 4-H and I am a senior member of the Springhouse 4-H Club. This is my fourth year doing a Market Steer project, and so far, it has been a great year. My steer’s name is Milo. He is a Simmental cross and I bought him off my sister Mason Carr-Humphries. Milo is my sister’s 4-H cow’s 2022 calf. He is a nice, compact animal who is finishing very nicely. I am really enjoying the process of raising Milo. I feed him twice a day with Sure Shot (which is a specialized grain for finishing beef animals) and roughly 20 pounds of grass-hay daily. So far, it’s been very uncomplicated, and my steer is very healthy and happy and gaining nicely. I am working hard to hone my beef-raising skills this year and have really been paying attention to the specifics of feeding, exercising, grooming and training my steer for the show ring. I have to say, he is not the most agreeable steer and likes to put me through my paces but at least he looks great doing it! I am looking forward to the 65th Annual Show and Sale taking place from Aug. 3-7 at the Williams Lake Stockyards and think my steer will do well. If you are interested in coming down to look at some other 4-H projects like Swine, Sheep, Photography, Foods, Gardening, Small Engines, Poultry and more, I encourage you to come and check it out. I would especially like to invite you to come and meet my steer, Milo.

Shea Carr-Humphries – Lot #145

Hello, my name is Shea Carr-Humphries, my lot number is 145 and I am 16 years old. I am a senior in the Springhouse 4-H Club and this is my tenth year in 4-H. This year is my third year doing a Market Steer project. My steer is a Black Angus cross and I bought him from Bill and Lyn Stafford at Chimney Creek Ranch. My steer’s name is Charlie and I selected him because he is really long and well put together. I feed Charlie Sure Shot grain and 10 pounds of hay twice a day. I groom and wash him on a weekly basis (daily when it is hot) and I exercise him a lot. As I mentioned, he is a very long steer, but he is really filling out despite his long frame, which makes me happy. Although I’ve been in 4-H for 10 years I always learn something new, and although this is my third year doing a Beef project, I am still learning a lot about it and I hope to continue to learn as my time as a 4-H member goes on! Every year, the Williams Lake 4-H Show and Sale provides members with an opportunity to share all of their hard work and passion for 4-H with the community. This year the Show and Sale is happening Aug. 3-7 at the Williams Lake Stockyards. If you’re looking for something fun and exciting to do, I highly recommend that you come down to the Stockyards and check out all the amazing projects in the barn. Charlie and I are lot number 145, and you will find us in the Springhouse beef stall. Can’t wait to see you there!

Connor Grier – Lot #131

My name is Connor Grier and my lot number is 131. I have a market steer named Jay. I am in my second year of 4-H in the Springhouse 4-H Club. I participated in the Cariboo Classic Junior Steer and Heifer Show back in June. This made my steer used to being in crowded places. I hope you come to the 65th Annual Williams Lake 4-H Show and Sale Aug. 3-7, to see me, my steer, and many others.

Taylor Grier – Lot #132

Hi! I’m Taylor Grier and this is my second year as a Cloverbud in the Springhouse 4-H Club. This year we learned about Honeybee, Sheep, Poultry, Horticulture, Beef, Outdoor Living and Safety at Home. I also chose to do a unit 4 project to learn more about Beef. I raised a steer named Ethan and showed him at the Cariboo Classic Junior Steer and Heifer Show. I can’t wait to be a junior 4-H member next year. You can come see my club’s Cloverbud display at the Show and Sale on Aug. 3-7.

Brynn Hansen – Lot #133

Hi, my name is Brynn Hansen, lot number 133 from the Springhouse 4-H Club. This is my second year in Horse and first year in Photography. I would like to invite you down to the 65th Annual 4-H Show and Sale on Aug. 3-7 at the Williams Lake Stockyards. This year I will be selling my photo during the sale on Aug. 7, which starts at 5:30 p.m. I will also be showing my horse, Jake. I have had Jake for two years now and this will be my second year showing him. I will be showing him on Aug. 3 in the arena behind the barn at the Stockyards. I’m really excited to be able to attend the Show and Sale this year and I hope to see you there!

Wade Hansen – Lot #134

Hi, my name is Wade Hansen, lot number 134. I am a junior in the Springhouse 4-H Club and this is my first year. I would like to invite you all to the 65th Annual 4-H Show and Sale from Aug. 3-7 at the Williams Lake Stockyards. The sale will be on Monday, Aug. 7 at 5:30 p.m. This year I have raised market turkeys. I have six turkeys because when they are young, they usually die, and I needed to have three for my project. We managed to keep them all alive! My turkeys came from Rochester Hatchery on April 11 when they were only a day old. I have loved watching them grow and their personalities emerge from day one to dinner. This year I am choosing to sell my turkey named Drumstick. He is a large bird with nice feathers and surely will be a lovely turkey dinner! I enjoyed my first year a lot and I am looking forward to next year already. Hope to see you all at the sale.

Colin Hlusek – Lot #135

Hi, my name is Colin Hlusek and this is my seventh year in 4-H. This year I have a market steer named Kalua. He is a Simmental steer that I bought from Mecham Cattle Co. This steer has quite the personality and is quite a character. He loves to follow me around like a puppy dog! I hope you can come see him on Aug. 3-7 at the Williams Lake Stockyards. My lot number is 135. Hope to see you there.

Curtis Hlusek – Lot #136

My name is Curtis Hlusek. I am 19 years old and I am a part of the Springhouse 4-H Club. This is my tenth year showing Beef. This year for my 4-H project I have a market steer named Millers Light and I purchased him from Miller Ranches Ltd. I enjoy spending time with my steer and look forward to this upcoming show season. Come on down to the Williams Lake Show and Sale from Aug. 3-7 to see what I have accomplished with my project this year. My lot number is 136.

Linda Hlusek – Lot #137

Hi there, my name is Linda Hlusek and I am the vice president of the Springhouse 4-H Club. This is my ninth year in 4-H raising Beef projects. I will be showing a market steer, a young calf, a heifer and a cow/calf pair. I would like to invite you all down to the Williams Lake Stockyards to come visit me and my fellow 4-H members to see what we have accomplished with our animals. My lot is number 137.

Brynna Holm – Lot #140

Hi, my name is Brynna Holm. Lot number 140. This is my second year raising a market steer in 4-H. I am a member of the Springhouse 4-H Club. My steer’s name is Hunter, he is a Hereford cross that was bred by Mark and Paulette Vike. Hunter was born on April 10, 2022, and is homegrown. I picked Hunter because he has a long body and I think he looks good. I have really liked how he holds his head up high and has been a very cooperative steer to work with. He has a good calm temperament and he is not crazy.

Dace Holm – Lot #141

Hi, my name is Dace Holm, lot number 141. This is my second year raising a market steer in 4-H. I am a member of the Springhouse 4-H Club. My steer is an Angus cross bred by Lisa Holm on my grandparents’ ranch in Big Lake. His name is Jeff, he is homegrown and was born on April 3, 2022. I picked Jeff because he looked a lot like my 4-H steer from last year. I liked the shape of his body. I have enjoyed watching Jeff become tame as I work with him. My favourite part about raising him is learning about food rationing and how it affects his growth.

Aeris Hornak-Allan – Lot #142

Hi, I’m Aeris Hornak-Allan. This is my first year as a 4-H Cloverbud and I’m seven years old. In Cloverbud unit 1, I’ve learned about different things we could do as 4-H projects and made crafts for each one. I really like animals and learning about them. When I’m old enough I’d like to have a Beef project.

Greyson Hornak-Allen – Lot #143

My name is Greyson Hornak-Allan, this is my first year in 4-H and I am nine years old. I have a Market Steer project. We are lot number 143. I’ve worked really hard and learned a lot about how to care for my steer. I didn’t know how to groom or train a cow when I first started but now I have a lot more confidence. I’ve enjoyed the fun days and making friends in 4-H.

Carson James – Lot #175

Hi, my name is Carson James and I’m a junior member of the Springhouse 4-H Club. This is my first year in 4-H. My project this year is a market lamb named Kevin. He enjoys running in the tall grass and stopping every so often to eat it. He also loves to play with our rabbits. I enjoyed learning new things this year and that 4-H is not just about raising an animal; it’s about learning new things and important life skills, meeting new people and way more. I would like to invite you all to our 65 Annual 4-H Show and Sale on Aug. 3-7 at the Stockyards, 4665 Cattle Drive in Williams lake B.C. My lot number is 175. Hope to see you there.

Emmett Ketter – Lot #148

Hi, my name is Emmett Ketter. This is my first year in 4-H and I chose to do Swine. I named him Peter Porker. I have been spending time with PP to help make him friendly, strong and healthy. When I’m not spending time with PP, I like to play multiple team sports and hang out with my friends. Looking forward to going to a new school for grade seven.

Michaela Ketter – Lot #149

Hi, my name is Michaela Ketter and I am a senior at my club. I have been in 4-H for three years and I have been raising swine. My swine’s name is Arizona named after my favourite drink; she is a very nice pig, but boy does she have an attitude. I am working on getting my national lifeguarding certificate. I love swimming and teaching kids how to swim. I love the outdoors and going on walks with my dog.

Jace Mecham – Lot #152

Hi, my name is Jace Mecham of the Springhouse 4-H Club. This is my seventh year in this club. My projects are a Market Steer (named Tex) and a Cow/Calf project. My cow is named Sarah and my calf is named Silver. I am lot number 152 in the Springhouse beef barn. Come check out Tex from Aug. 3-7.

Jarrett Mecham – Lot #153

Hi, my name is Jarrett Mecham. This year in 4-H I am raising a market steer named Cinch. He is really big. This is my sixth year in 4-H and I hope to see you at the Williams Lake 65th Annual 4-H Show and Sale.

Molly Murphy – Lot #155

My name is Molly Murphy. I am lot number 155. I am in the Springhouse 4-H Club and this is my first year. This year I’m doing a Market Lamb. His name is Ebony and he is a sweet black lamb. I am looking forward to next year.

Quinn Murphy – Lot #156

Hi, my name is Quinn Murphy and this is my first year as a Cloverbud. I am lot number 156 in the Springhouse 4-H Club. I also did a unit 4 book shadowing my sister with her Lamb project.

Colton Peters – Lot #159

My name is Colton Peters and I’m in the Springhouse 4-H Club. This is my eighth year and final year in 4-H. I’m raising a market hog. I got Rusty when he was born on March 2, 2023. He is homegrown and raised and his breed is Hereford X Tamworth. He is a funny and spunky pig. He likes to roll around, likes to lay beside me and likes belly rubs. I have raised pigs for 4-H for the last eight years. I have learned a lot about them and how to work with them. Every pig has a different mind and is not the same and needs a different approach.

Hope to see you all at the Stockyards and I look forward to showing my pig. My lot number for Rusty is 159.

Callum Peterson – Lot #160

My name is Callum Peterson and this is my first year in 4-H. I am part of the Springhouse 4-H Club and my project is Poultry. I chose turkeys because they are cute and a challenge to take care of and I wanted to challenge myself. My bird is from Rochester Hatchery and is a White Turkey. We are lot number 160.

Keiva Peterson – Lot #161

My name is Keiva Peterson and this is my second year in 4-H. I am doing two projects this year. My Horse project is Ace. I have owned him for two years. Ace is a blanket, chestnut Appaloosa and is 14 years old. One of Ace’s quirks is that when he is bored, he will make farting noises with his mouth. We do lots of different things together. I enjoy taking photos of him for my photography.

Mackenzie-Rae Redl – Lot #162

Hi, my name is Mackenzie-Rae Redl, lot number 162, from the Springhouse 4-H Club. This is my third year in the club but my first year as a junior member. I would like to invite everyone to come down to the 65th Annual Williams Lake and District 4-H Show and Sale on Aug. 3-7 at the Williams Lake Stockyards. This year I have raised a market lamb named Hayden and an ewe lamb named Stevie. I picked them both out in March from Kaleidoscope Acres. I have really enjoyed my year raising my sheep and learning lots about them. Hayden is a Suffolk Hampshire cross and Stevie is a purebred Suffolk. I am really looking forward to showing them in the sheep show on Aug. 4 starting at 10:00 a.m. Please come on down and see all our hard work and the great projects that all the members have raised. See you in the Springhouse 4-H sheep pens!

Ryker Redl – Lot #163

Hi, my name is Ryker Redl and I am lot number 163 from the Springhouse 4-H Club. This is my first year in the club as a Cloverbud member. I liked making new friends and making different crafts. Please come down Aug. 3-7 to the 65th Annual Williams Lake and District 4-H Show and Sale held at the Williams Lake Stockyards.

Willa-Lyn Redl – Lot #164

It’s that time of year, the 65th Annual Williams Lake and District 4-H Show and Sale! I am lot number 164, Willa-Lyn Redl from the Springhouse 4-H Club. This is my sixth year in our club and my second year being our club treasurer. This year one of my highlights was travelling to compete in our Regional Speech competition in Prince George where I won first place with my speech. I also really enjoy judging, clipping, and fitting my projects. I love being a member of our Beef club. This year I have raised a steer named Sy, a heifer named Sadie and a cow/calf named Jasmine and Rajah. All my projects are homegrown and have come from my family’s ranch, Redl Ranch. This year my steer Sy is a very social animal that enjoys being sprayed down in the warm weather. I would like to take this opportunity to invite everyone down to the 65th Annual Williams Lake and District 4-H Show and Sale from Aug. 3-7 at the Williams Lake Stockyards. I would also like to thank my last year’s buyer, PMT Accounting. There are different shows all week, but I will be showing my female projects on Aug. 4 at 2:00 p.m. and my steer on Aug. 5. Looking forward to seeing you in the Springhouse 4-H beef pen!

Shanda Russell – Lot #165

My name is Shanda Russell and I’m lot number 165. I am a member of the Springhouse 4-H Club. My projects are Market Steer, Heifer and Cow/Calf Pair. My steer and heifer are Hereford Angus Cross. My cow/calf pair is Hereford Angus Gelfy Cross and they are all from my family’s ranch, Anvil Mountain Ranch. I want to invite you all to our 65th Annual Williams Lake and District 4-H Show and Sale from Aug. 3-7.

Henry Stafford – Lot #169

It’s that time of year, the 65th Annual Williams Lake and District 4-H Show and Sale! I am lot number 169, Henry Stafford from the Springhouse 4-H Club. I also really enjoy judging, clipping, and fitting my projects. I enjoy being a senior member of our Beef club. This year I have raised a market steer. He is a Hereford from my grandparent’s ranch, Chimney Creek Hereford Ranch. I would like to take this opportunity to invite everyone down to the 65th Annual Williams Lake and District 4-H Show and Sale from Aug. 3-7 at the Williams Lake Stockyards. There are different shows all week, but I will be showing my market steer on Aug. 5. I am looking forward to seeing you in the Springhouse 4-H beef pen!

Lisa-Marie Stafford – Lot #170

It’s that time of year, the 65th Annual Williams Lake and District 4-H Show and Sale! I am lot number 170, Lisa-Marie Stafford from the Springhouse 4-H Club. I also really enjoy judging, clipping, and fitting my projects. I am a junior member of our Beef club. This year I have raised a market steer and his name is Char. Char is a Charolais from my grandparent’s ranch, Chimney Creek Hereford Ranch. I would like to take this opportunity to invite everyone down to the 65th Annual Williams Lake and District 4-H Show and Sale from Aug. 3-7 at the Williams Lake Stockyards. There are different shows all week, but I will be showing my market steer on Aug. 5. I am looking forward to seeing you in the Springhouse 4-H beef pen!

Baileigh Stowell – Lot #171

Hello everyone, my name is Baileigh Stowell (lot 171) and I am a ninth-year member and second-year president of the Springhouse 4-h Club. This year I am raising a black Angus steer and a club calf cross heifer. I purchased my steer from C1 Ranch this year and chose him for his hip shape and length. I expect him to finish around 1150 pounds. As I am moving to university in the fall this will be my final year in 4-H. I am looking forward to showing my steer and heifer for the last time at the 65th Annual 4-H Show and Sale. It will be Aug. 3-7 at the Williams Lake Stockyards, 4665 Cattle Drive. The sale will be on Aug. 7 at 5:30 p.m. I am looking forward to Show and Sale and can’t wait to see the communities continued support in my final year.

Jeremy Stowell – Lot #172

Hello everyone, my name is Jeremy Stowell, lot 172 and I am selling a purebred black Angus market steer. My steer’s name is Barthalamulesisis and he is on track to be 1250 pounds at Show and Sale. I got him from the B-S Ranch. I encourage all of you to come to the 65th Annual Show and Sale and hope to see you there. Thank you for taking the time to read about my steer.

