Spring temperatures on the way for Cariboo Chilcotin

If you like warm, sunny weather, you’re going into love what’s in store for the Cariboo Chilcotin in the coming days and week.

Environment Canada is calling for double-digit tempertures by Sunday, March 17.

Cariboo Chilcotin residents can expect a gradual increase in the daytime temperatures starting Wednesday with a high of 6C, followed up by a daytime high of 7C for Thursday, 11C by Sunday and 15C by Tuesday.

The average high for this time of year is 4.9C and the average low is -5.9C. February of this year was one of the coldest on record.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.