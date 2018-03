Siblings Marshall Smith, 6, and Merseus Smith, 3, enjoy Sunday’s spring-like sunshine by playing in Kiwanis Park. (Greg Sabatino photo)

Spring was in the air Sunday afternoon as temperatures reached 10C in the lakecity.

Families could be found soaking in the warmer weather by spending some time in Kiwanis Park enjoying the playground.

Here, siblings Marshall Smith, 6, and Merseus Smith, 3, are all smiles as they play in the park.