Tribune file photo Kathryn Steen (left) is one of the workshop leaders for an upcoming art expo being presented by the Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Society.

Experiment with new art forms at weekend workshop series

Spring into Art workshops happening March 10 at Cariboo Arts Centre

Brandon Hoffman

Special to the Tribune

An opportunity to ease out your paintbrushes (or microphones, as the case may be) is coming up this weekend, with the Spring Into Art workshops happening March 10.

A long-time friend of the Central Cariboo Arts Centre, Cat Fink came by with a golden idea for a workshop. It’s a fun, creative social experience for the general public, and a rare chance for the Cariboo’s most active arts groups to collaborate. It took a while to work out the logistical kinks, but eventually we rigged up a system.

Spring into Art is a one-day expo of creativity for adults, with entry level workshops in seven different creative practices. Folks can sign up for a half-day (morning or afternoon), or a full-day, and hop between different workshops of their choosing. With a half-day pass, you can choose two workshops. A full-day pass gets you four.

The workshop choices are:

– Pottery with Lesley Lloyd

– Creative Writing with Cat Fink

– Graphite Drawing with Kathryn Steen

– Pen & Ink Drawing with Ciel Patenaude

– Fibre Art with Linda Purjue

– Theatre / Improv with Sheryl-Lynn Lewis

– Music / Home-Recording with Brandon Hoffman

When you fill out your registration (either at the Open Book, or at centralcaribooarts.com/springintoart) you can choose which workshops you would like to attend, and we will build a schedule for you.

Spring into Art takes place this Saturday, March 10 at the Central Cariboo Arts Centre. For a half-day (two workshops, morning or afternoon), it’s just $47. A full day (four workshops) is $93.

We hope to see you there!

