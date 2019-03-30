Spring Hobby Con slated for April 13 at Columneetza

Tim Hurley is looking to bring the entire community together this time

Lakecity locals are invited out to Columneetza Secondary School once more to share their passions at the new Spring Hobby Con.

Spring Hobby Con is a sequel to the first Hobby Con held in December of last year and will be organized and run once more by P.E/English teacher Tim Hurley. Previously Hurley had said to the Tribune that he was hoping for at least 100 people to attend the inaugural Hobby Con.

This goal was succeeded eight times over, Hurley said, as over 800 lakecity residents came out to Hobby Con across its two-day run, 600 on Saturday and 200 on Sunday. Hobby Con was originally started as a fundraiser for the Junior Girls Volleyball Team modelled off of the San Diego Comic-Con, something Hurley had wished to do for years. All told they raised $3,000 for the team’s future trips to places like Hawaii.

“It was an overwhelming success and exceeded all expectations,” Hurley said. “Not bad at all for our first time around.”

As an avid collector and hobbyist himself, Hurley said the turnout excited and inspired him to continue to facilitate this opportunity for like-minded community members to get together and share what they love with the community. People buying, selling and sharing their passions is, to Hurley, what Hobby Con is all about.

The last Hobby Con was something of a fusion of a craft fair and a comic con, with local crafters selling wares alongside comic book lovers, baseball card enthusiasts and collectors of all kinds. For the Spring Hobby Con, however, while he still encourages such people to buy tables and come out, he plans to make the event something of an information fair.

Hurley has invited Thompson Rivers University, Pioneer Log Homes and Mayor Walt Cobb, among others, to set up booths at Hobby Con and share what they do for the community with the community. He is looking to make this Hobby Con as something of a trade expo where people can share their products, passions and ideas with one another.

So far, Hurley has 21 confirmed vendors confirmed with 40 spaces total available.

“Community involvement is what I really want to see and that’s how I’m trying to promote this. It’s not just so much about the fundraiser it also let’s us bring people together,” Hurley remarked. “This is just a fun way to make money.”

To that end, table prices have increased for the Spring Hobby Con from $25 to $40 which helps cover costs like custodial staff, concession and decorations, Hurley said. Still, he intends to keep the event affordable, unlike other craft fairs when tables can cost up to $300.

Hurley has also chosen to make Spring Hobby Con a single day event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Columneetza’s Gymnasium. Those interested in buying tables for the event can do so by contacting Hurley at timd.hurley@sd27.bc.ca or call 250-392-4158.

“My message to the public is to follow your passions and come in and see what people have to offer. Let’s make this a positive, family and community event then let it grow from there. When Columneetza’s gym is too small, we’ll put it in the arena for goodness sake if it gets that big,” Hurley said.



