Spring Dreams to cap off winter at TRU Gala

Those of us looking out our windows to snowy streets while dreaming of flowers and spring showers will have an early chance to celebrate spring dreams, all while helping local students.

The Thompson Rivers University’s annual Williams Lake Gala is being hosted March 10 this year, and tickets are available now.

The annual fundraiser, where 100 per cent of the profits go to support Williams Lake students with scholarships and grants, has the theme of “spring dreams” this year.

“We moved the date up to March, usually it’s in April, and the weather has been snowy and cold,” said organizer and gala chair Nancy Giesbrecht. “It’s what we are dreaming about for spring, to try and take our mind off of winter.”

The gala is an important night for local students who attend the local TRU campus, who are the beneficiaries of the money raised.

“It helps them out financially,” said Giesbrecht. “It buys their books or it pays for a course. It helps them attend school without having to incur so much debt.”

The gala is an “extravaganza,” said Giesbrecht, and the semi-formal affair often sees many come out to support students.

The Moon Coin Show Band from Vancouver will provide music for the event, and the TRU gym will be thoroughly decorated, said Giesbrecht.

“It’s going to be a great evening, a nice meal, dancing, a silent auction and a live auction.”

While some items are yet to be a surprise, Giesbrecht said an Andrew Kiss print and a signed Carey Price jersey will be some of the items up for auction.

New this year, the gala will be having a barbecue with steak and chicken, provided by the Rotary club.

“It’s a fun evening to get dressed up, we try to involve the students as volunteers, and there is just the excitement of it,” said Giesbrecht.

Tickets cost $120 per person, or $960 for a table of eight. Tickets and more information for the event are available online at www.tru.ca/williamslake/gala.html or through Reta Langlands at rlanglands@tru.ca.

“It’s a nice laid back, relaxed evening and there aren’t that many places to go dancing anymore so it’s nice to get out there and dance and know that your money is going to Williams Lake and area students.”