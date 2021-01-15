Spotlight on Business: Gold Country Donuts and Café finds a home at McLeese Lake

For Nathan Thiessen, opening his own restaurant at McLeese Lake in the heart of the Cariboo is a dream come true.

“I enjoy meeting people and I really love serving food,” said Nathan, who moved with his wife Melissa to the area four years ago.

Located where the Oasis Café once operated, Gold Country Donuts and Café offers a variety of Nathan’s signature homemade donuts made famous at local farmer’s markets in Williams Lake and Quesnel, as well as a breakfast menu and lunch options such as burgers using local patties from JD Meats and made in-house french fries. Sandwiches are also on the menu and made with Nathan’s fresh baked bread.

Nathan grew up on a farm outside of Grande Prairie where he honed his baking skills, using the family dough recipe handed down from his grandmother to his aunt. Melissa was also raised in a farming community at Vanderhoof. Making food from scratch was typical in their childhood and is a philosophy they are embracing at the café.

Together the couple, who have two children, Jamon, 3, and Alanna, 2, feel at home at McLeese, which has the same neighbour-helping-neighbour feel they are used to.

“McLeese Lake is a very nice community.”

Nathan has taken feedback from his local customers since holding a soft opening in December to build the menu and is excited to host a grand opening Friday, Jan. 15 and Saturday, Jan. 16.

Seating and service is available in the café in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines. Take out is also available for those wanting it, or even delivered-to-your-vehicle service in the trucker-friendly parking lot along Highway 97.

Gold Country Donuts and Café, located a half hour’s drive north of Williams Lake, is opened Tuesday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The phone number for take out is 250-297-6447.

