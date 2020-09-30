Quesnel Art Gallery directors Marguerite Hall (left) and Cyndi Cassidy react after unveiling the new Community Spirit mural Saturday, Sept. 26 as part of Culture Days celebrations in Quesnel and the kick off of the Quesnel Downtown Art Walk. (Lindsay Chung Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Spirit of community shines through in new Quesnel mural

The mural, which was unveiled Sept. 26, features mosaic tiles painted by local residents

A colourful reminder of what you can achieve when you come together, the new Community Spirit mural is an eye-catching addition to the side of AC&D Insurance in downtown Quesnel.

The mural was unveiled Saturday, Sept. 26 as part of Quesnel’s Culture Days celebrations and the start of the Quesnel Downtown Art Walk.

The Quesnel Art Gallery sold hexagons and paint kits to community members this summer, who took them home and painted them in a wide variety of designs using pink, orange, green and blue hues. The 115 individual tiles now form the leaves of a giant, colourful tree on the mural, which can be seen from Carson Street as you enter the downtown core.

Sandra Lewis, president of the Quesnel Downtown Association, thanked all the businesses that supported the project and organizations involved in bringing the mural to life in a ceremony at the Integris Credit Union parking lot that included a performance by the Aka Bellas.

“This has been a really difficult year to ask, but as always, everyone has given,” she said. “I do really want to thank everybody for buying a hexagon.”

The Community Spirit mural started as an idea from artist and Quesnel Art Gallery director Cyndi Cassidy, and the team of Lee-Anne Chisholm and Aaron Harder turned it into a reality as artistic directors, co-ordinating the painting of the background — which is a stylized landscape of the Quesnel Riverwalk — and installing the individual mosaic tiles painted by members of the community.

“The diversity and creativity of artists was super inspiring,” said Harder. “We hope it will remind people that even in difficult times, we are stronger together.”

Cassidy thanked everyone who was involved in the project.

“The community involvement in bringing this project to this point today is wonderful and almost overwhelming,” she said.

READ MORE: Latest Quesnel mural has hundreds of painters


editor@quesnelobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Arts and culture

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Lee-Anne Chisholm and Aaron Harder share a laugh at the unveiling of the new Community Spirit mural Saturday, Sept. 26 in downtown Quesnel. Chisholm and Harder were the art directors for the project, which features 115 mosaic tiles painted by community members. (Lindsay Chung Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

The Aka Bellas perform Saturday, Sept. 26 as part of the unveiling of the new Community Spirit mural in downtown Quesnel. (Lindsay Chung Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Previous story
PHOTOS: Barkerville planning for Halloween events and virtual field trips

Just Posted

Two new COVID-19 cases announced in Interior Health region

The total number of cases in the region is at 533

Spirit of community shines through in new Quesnel mural

The mural, which was unveiled Sept. 26, features mosaic tiles painted by local residents

Orange Shirt Society launches first textbook on residential school history

Phyllis Webstad and Joan Sorley worked on the 156-page book to help educate students

Williams Lake city council to approve whale mural

Through e-mail poll of council mural was accepted, it will be ratified at a regular meeting

RCMP search for suspects in bold break and enter north of Williams Lake

Victim was home when suspect entered the home

B.C. counts 125 new COVID-19 cases, up to 1,284 active

No new deaths or health care facility outbreaks

Health Canada green-lights rapid COVID-19 test

Health Canada approved the BCube test from Hyris Ltd. in the United Kingdom Sept. 23

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

6 puppies rescued in mass seizure on Princeton farm die from illness: BC SPCA

Of the 97 distressed horses, cats and dogs seized, most of the puppies suffered from parvo

Action demanded over death of First Nations youth in Abbotsford group home

Family and Indigenous organizations push for thorough investigation

U.S. boater fined $1,000 for violation of Quarantine Act

49-year-old man entered Canada to visit girlfriend in Surrey

More sex abuse charges laid against B.C. man who went by ‘Doctor Ray Gaglardi’

Investigators now focussing efforts on alleged victims within the Glad Tidings Church community

B.C. VOTES 2020: Businesses now owe $6 billion in deferred tax payments

COVID-19 relief from remittance to province ends with September

Most Read