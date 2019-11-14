Winners in each class will be showcased in our annual Seasons Greetings Christmas publication

The Williams Lake Tribune/Weekend Advisor is opening up submissions for its annual Spirit of Christmas Writing Contest.

We want to see your creativity embrace the spirit of the holidays through story — fiction or non-fiction, memories or poems — this Christmas season to be potentially published in our annual Seasons Greetings Christmas publication.

Entries will be judged by Tribune staff in each of three categories: 12 and under, 13 to 18 and 19 and above. Stories must be no more than 1,500 words to be considered, and most adhere to the Christmas Spirit theme with a clear and original storyline. Artwork can also be accompanied with each submission.

READ MORE: Spirit of Christmas writing contest underway

Submissions must be accompanied by a name, phone number and e-mail address, and can be e-mail to editor@wltribune.com titled ‘Spirit of Christmas Writing Contest’ or dropped off at the Tribune front office at 188 North First Ave. Everyone is eligible to enter with the exception of the Tribune staff and professional writers.

Winners in each class will be showcased in our annual Seasons Greetings Christmas publication in the Tribune in time for Christmas. Prizes will be awarded to selected winners.

The deadline for the Spirit of Writing contest is Sunday, Dec. 1 at 5 p.m. No entries submitted after this time will be accepted.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.