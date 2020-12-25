Journey Carlson-Campbell is the first place winner of the Tribune’s Spirit of Christmas writing contest in the 13 to 19 age category with her story Tawny’s Spirit of Christmas. (Photo submitted)

Journey Carlson-Campbell is the first place winner of the Tribune’s Spirit of Christmas writing contest in the 13 to 19 age category with her story Tawny’s Spirit of Christmas. (Photo submitted)

SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS: Tawny’s Spirit of Christmas

Journey Carlson-Campbell was selected as the winner of the writing contest’s 13 and over category

By Journey Carlson-Campbell (age 13)

Tawny slid into the backseat of her Mother, Dawn’s grey Ford Escape. She smoothed down the folds of her black, knee-length dress and brushed the snow from her cedar-coloured boots. Dawn, already in the vehicle, turned up the heater. They had just finished shoveling their neighbours’ driveway of yesterday’s snowfall.

The neighbour down the way worked long shifts and had a busy life. She knew he would appreciate not having to shovel his driveway after a hard day at work.

To get into the Christmas spirit, this year Tawny’s family had a mission: to do random acts of kindness on Christmas Eve. First step: shovel a few driveways. Second step: give out tins of homemade Christmas cookies.

Her father, Matteo got into the car with them and began to back out of the driveway.

“Well,” said Matteo, “I think a mid-mission coffee stop is in order. I’m in the mood for a Toffee Nut latte.”

Tawny spoke up. “I completely agree.”

She wished they could actually go into Starbucks, but the COVID-19 pandemic complicated things.

Just gotta stick it out and be safe, Tawny thought.

She gazed out the window as they drove through town. The white mountains surrounding the area looked as though they had been dusted with icing sugar. The sky started to grow dark, making the lights of the city grow brighter.

***

“Tawn!” Matteo said, pulling her from her daze. He turned around in his seat to face her and handed Tawny a steaming cup of coffee.

She reached forward to grab her peppermint mocha from her father, careful not to spill. The heat from the hot drink warmed her gloved hands.

“Merry Christmas!” the drive-thru teller said with a cheerful smile and a wave.

“To you as well!” Dawn called out the window. She blew in her hands to warm them. “Mmm.” she sighed. “This should warm us up.”

Tawny smiled back at her, grateful for the drink. She loved the combination of peppermint and chocolate, especially during the holiday season. Like pumpkin spice, only much, much better.

Just as they pulled away onto the highway, the fog that had been lingering all day was fading. New snow had begun to fall, taking its place.

Every Christmas Eve, Tawny’s family would take a drive on the southwestern side of town to look at the intricate Christmas lights and displays people set out.

It had become one of their family traditions, along with making sugar cookies and peanut butter blossoms, and watching TV classics like Home Alone, Elf, A Christmas Story, and any Hallmark movie they could get their hands on.

Each year, they would have an entire day set aside for a Christmas movie marathon (in their pajamas), complete with the best snacks. Pretzels, trays of fruit, endless cups of eggnog and hot chocolate, and buttery popcorn. No wonder everyone gains weight over the holidays!

To set the mood for the drive, the smooth, calming tones of Michael Bublé flowed through the speakers. She could listen to his voice all day. Having that CD on 24/7 in the car was yet another Christmas tradition they had.

As they started driving past the first row of houses, Tawny noticed many of them displayed hearts in their windows. Hearts had become a symbol of the pandemic. It signified how we’ll all get through this together, and that we appreciate our front-line workers’ sacrifice.

They parked the car at the side of the road and started walking down the street. Every few houses or so, they would go and leave a tin of cookies on the front doorstep.

The flakes of snow were coming down heavier now. Surprisingly, it was not very cold. The perfect weather for a winter stroll on Christmas Eve. The world around them was dreamy and quiet.

All aside from a few, the houses were draped in shining, festively coloured décor. Strings of glowing lights lined the tops of roofs and ran down the sides of fences, glowing brightly in the darkness of the evening. A smile spread across Tawny’s face as she spotted the wire deer decorations that adorned a snow-covered lawn.

Deer always reminded her of Christmas. When she was young, she believed that any deer she saw in December were really Santa’s reindeer (Dasher, Dancer, Prancer and so on). She thought they were keeping an eye out for who was naughty and nice, and later that night they would report back to Santa.

They neared the end of the road with one cookie tin to go. As Tawny approached the last house, an elderly woman appeared in the doorway.

“Can I help you?” she asked in a soft voice.

Tawny replied, “No thank you, but we thought we’d like to share a little Christmas spirit with you.”

Tawny set down the tin on the top step and moved away from the porch.

“My, what a kind gesture.” said the woman.

“My sons couldn’t visit me this year. I was feeling so alone. I had just gotten up to brew a pot of tea and saw you coming up the walk.”

The woman turned back into her house. “Wait just a moment, Dear. I have a little something for you.”

When she returned, she placed a little velvet pouch on the step. Tawny picked it up and opened the top. A red, glass ornament of a heart lay inside.

Even though Christmas was going to be different this year, so much was still the same. There was joy, giving, and togetherness — the Spirit of Christmas.

Journey Carlson-Campbell, 13, was selected as the winner of the Spirit of Christmas writing contest in the 13 and over category.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ChristmasWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS: A COVID-19 Christmas

Just Posted

Journey Carlson-Campbell is the first place winner of the Tribune’s Spirit of Christmas writing contest in the 13 to 19 age category with her story Tawny’s Spirit of Christmas. (Photo submitted)
SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS: Tawny’s Spirit of Christmas

Journey Carlson-Campbell was selected as the winner of the writing contest’s 13 and over category

Provincial health officials have asked British Columbians not to gather with anyone outside their household or look for loopholes in health orders. (Stock photo)
SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS: A COVID-19 Christmas

I won’t let COVID stop me from having a good Christmas!

(Pikist photo)
SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS: The Christmas Kitten

Darby Butterfield was the winner of our Spirit of Christmas writing contest 13 and under

Mrs. Theresa Herrling’s Mountview Elementary School kindergarten class of 2020/2021 participated in the Tribune’s Touch of Class this year. See pages 10, 11, 14 and 18. (Photo submitted)
SEASON’S GREETINGS: A Touch of Class with Mountview elementary

Christmas is always a favourite time of the year for the staff and students at Mountview elementary

Santa Claus can be seen in many places at this time of year. Do you know about the history of Santa? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: Put your knowledge of Christmas to the test

How much do you really know about the iconic Dec. 25 holiday and its traditions?

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry thanks an Island Health nurse after joining front-line staff for the first round of COVID-19 vaccine, Victoria, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
COVID-19 cases hit 582 for Christmas Eve

No new health care outbreaks, but 12 deaths

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
RCMP investigating after pedestrian struck, killed on Christmas in Surrey

The incident happened in the Newton area

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Smoke billows from the site of an explosion in the area on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. Buildings shook in the immediate area and beyond after a loud boom was heard early Christmas morning. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP)
Explosion rattles downtown Nashville, knocks communications offline

An RV exploded Christmas morning and police believe it was intentional

Canadian Press
Shift in perspective:’ Indigenous place names moving Canada from colonial past

A plan in March to use Indigenous names for some communities along the Sunshine Coast was met with backlash

Summit Tiny Homes, located in Vernon, was named as a finalist for a provincial small business award. (Summit Tiny Homes)
Tiny home demand up during pandemic as people seek change

Canadians re-evaluate how they live after COVID-19

Owner Kait Waugh is shown at her store called the Fat Plant Farm in Regina on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell
‘Plant boom:’ Working from home, pandemic stress has people turning green

“I definitely did not expect sales to double”

Dr. Amy Rapkiewicz, pathology department chair at NYU Langone Hospital - Long Island, looks at slides from a biopsy in her office in Mineola, N.Y., Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Experts say the COVID-19 pandemic has helped revive the autopsy at many hospitals. The procedure has helped doctors this year understand what coronavirus does to patients’ organs and how they might better treat some of the disease’s more baffling symptoms. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
The autopsy, a fading practice, revealed secrets of COVID-19

Early autopsies confirmed COVID does not just cause respiratory disease, but can also attack other vital organs

(via The Canadian Press)
Conceived and born in a pandemic: December babies show unique experience of pregnancy

Most pregnant people with COVID experience mild sickness and recover, says experts

Most Read