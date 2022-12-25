SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS: Kaiden and her juvie sleigh

Zoey Butterfield

Spirit of Christmas

Kaiden was all alone. She had nobody to talk to or even tell how her day was. She was lonely, but not until she got an odd idea.

She thought she would go get friends! But how would she do it? Kaiden thought hard. Where would she go to get friends? How would she go get them? She knew. She would go get kids from juvie! Since it was close to Christmas, she would make a sleigh to lift the holiday feeling. She loved the idea.

Kaiden got to work on her sleigh. She painted red, green and gold, covered it in glitter, rounded up a team of fat rats to pull the sleigh, anything to entertain the kids! Kaiden had even planned on how to bust them out. She decided to cut the fence, go into the yard, blow up the cells, then take them home and make them dinner and dessert. It was going to be amazing! Kaiden couldn’t wait to have new friends!

The next night, Kaiden put her plan into action. “Go, my little ones!” she howled to her team of many plump rats. The rats pulled the sleigh to juvie in the dark snowy night as Kaiden began to hum Christmas songs.

As soon as Kaiden and her rats arrived, she got straight to cutting the fence. She crawled into the hole of the missing fence and took her small, gift disguised explosives with her.

Kaiden put a small gift looking bomb at each door and then hit the button. Bang! She had done it. She freed the naughty Christmas infants. Rubble crunched at her feet as she came to each doorway and gathered the kids from the broken cells. They all quickly escaped from the prison and ran off, pulled by the fleet of fat holiday rats. Kaiden happily took them home and made them a nice warm dinner and of course, dessert.

Kaiden was never alone again and had a lovely Christmas.

The end.

Zoey received honourable mention for her submission.

