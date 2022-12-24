SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS: Christmas Eve

T he snow falls quietly, and the smell of hot chocolate fills the room.

Kaiden Hinsche

Spirit of Christmas

You set out milk and cookies for Santa and a few carrots for the reindeer. You head to bed and your mother tucks you in.

“Sleep tight. You’ll need the energy for tomorrow,” your mother whispers.

She turns off the light and shuts the door as you close your eyes and drift off to dream land.

*Thump*

you wake up terrified… You check your clock. “It’s only 2:34?”b

You think. You quietly open your door and peek out. You see wet footprints…

“Is somebody breaking in?” you whispered with a scared look on your face.

You tip-toe into the kitchen, you hear loud footsteps. You peek into the living room and see….

“Santa!” You say in excitement. Santa is in your living room!

“Ho, ho, ho hello little one!” Santa said with a cheerful smile on his face,

“What are you doing out of bed?”

“I heard a loud noise and it scared me.” You said quietly.

Santa hands you a candy cane and sends you back to bed. As you fall back asleep you hear sleigh bells ringing. You wake up to a loud beeping. It’s Christmas! You run to your parents’ room and wake them up. Together you open presents, build snowmen, visit your grandparents and spend quality time together. You will never forget this Christmas!

Kaiden Hinsche place first place, children’s category

