Provincial health officials have asked British Columbians not to gather with anyone outside their household or look for loopholes in health orders. (Stock photo)

SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS: A COVID-19 Christmas

I won’t let COVID stop me from having a good Christmas!

Harmony GLANVILLE

Spirit of Christmas 2020

Christmas 2020 was supposed to be the best Christmas ever. My family and I were supposed to go to Disneyland but COVID begged to differ. I was so sad when I realized my parents had to cancel our trip!

I won’t let COVID stop me from having a good Christmas! There are still some fun things I can do at home, such as playing in the snow, sledding, baking cookies and decorating the Christmas tree. Even though this won’t be the Christmas I expected, it will still be a good Christmas!

Harmony Glanville, a Grade 6 student at Nesika elementary, was the runner up in the Spirit of Christmas writing contest 12 and under category.

Community

