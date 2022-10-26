Speedy Auto Glass in Williams Lake donates to support Hough Memorial

Daniel Philpotts (far left) and Landon Chamberlin (far right, back) of Speedy Auto Glass present a cheque for $1,000 to representatives of Hough Memorial Cancer Fund Society Mary Telfer, Meghan Deabrandt, Mylo Conabree and Lynn Roberts recently. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Hough Memorial Cancer Fund Society and its supporters continue to help make a difference in their community.

Most recently, staff from Speedy Auto Glass in Williams Lake donated $1,000 to Hough Memorial which will go toward the purchase of a colposcope for Cariboo Memorial Hospital.

A colposcope is medical equipment used to prevent cervical cancer by detecting precancerous lesions early. The colposcope has been ordered for the hospital, with Hough Memorial providing $39,673.43 in funding toward the cost of the equipment.

Hough Memorial Cancer Fund Society was started 1972 by Lillian Hough in memory of her husband who lost his battle with cancer. Over the years the group has raised over three million dollars to support the hospital and doctors in early cancer detection.

