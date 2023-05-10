Special Olympics BC hosts free Try-it events Saturday, May 13 in Williams Lake

Special Olympics BC is hosting a free, family-friendly Try-It Event on Saturday, May 13 in Williams Lake at Lake City Secondary School gymnasium, 640 Carson Drive.

The event will consist of two sessions: the first for children ages two to six from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. and the second session for children ages seven to 11 from a.m. to 12 p.m.

The goal is to connect with families who have children with intellectual and developmental disabilities and introduce them to inclusive sport opportunities and build connections with families in Williams Lake.

Registration is available online.

Anyone wanting more information is asked to contact Jasmine Webster at 250-570-1455 or email jwebster@specialolympics.bc.ca.

Special Olympics BC is hoping to see what kind of interest there is to start consistent youth programming in Williams Lake in the fall.

Additionally, they are actively seeking volunteers to fill administrative roles on the committee in Williams Lake to continue the growth of inclusive sport opportunities.

READ MORE: ‘Lives change’: Special Olympics volunteer reflects on program success



monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Special OlympicsWilliams Lake