Some of Cariboo’s coming events

Laylah Fariad, the Cariboo WildSafeBC coordinator, at the Salmon Festival in Horsefly on Sept. 9, 2023. Fariad will be at the Likely Community Hall on Sept. 16 to speak to and hear from the public. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Esler Kings and Queens ball tournament

Sept. 15, 16, 17 starting 6 p.m. on Friday, championship game 3 p.m. Sunday @ Esler ballfields

Final slo-pitch tournament of the season, eight local teams competing as well as eight from out of town.

Fall Outdoor Market

Saturday, Sept. 16 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.@ Station House Art Gallery

Over 30 vendors and local groups will be hosting tables with a wide range of items from local artwork to fresh cut flowers to used goods. Admission is free for public.

Chamber Expo 2023

Saturday, Sept. 16 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. @ Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex

Williams Lake & District Chamber of Commerce is hosting the expo to promote businesses and network amongst the community. Free admission to public.

Likely Bear Aware

Saturday, Sept. 16 10 a.m. @ Likely Community Hall

An information and question and answer session with WildSafeBC coordinator Laylah Fariad, who lives in Likely.

BC Barrel Racers Association Finals

Sept. 15, 16, 17 starts 8 a.m. goes all day @ Williams Lake Stampede Grounds

Barrel racing events for all ages of rider and horse. Stampede vendor market behind the grandstands, spectators welcome, admission is free for spectators.

