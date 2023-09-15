Some of Cariboo’s coming events

Esler Kings and Queens ball tournament
Sept. 15, 16, 17 starting 6 p.m. on Friday, championship game 3 p.m. Sunday @ Esler ballfields
Final slo-pitch tournament of the season, eight local teams competing as well as eight from out of town.
Fall Outdoor Market
Saturday, Sept. 16 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.@ Station House Art Gallery
Over 30 vendors and local groups will be hosting tables with a wide range of items from local artwork to fresh cut flowers to used goods. Admission is free for public.
Chamber Expo 2023
Saturday, Sept. 16 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. @ Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex
Williams Lake & District Chamber of Commerce is hosting the expo to promote businesses and network amongst the community. Free admission to public.
Likely Bear Aware
Saturday, Sept. 16 10 a.m. @ Likely Community Hall
An information and question and answer session with WildSafeBC coordinator Laylah Fariad, who lives in Likely.
BC Barrel Racers Association Finals
Sept. 15, 16, 17 starts 8 a.m. goes all day @ Williams Lake Stampede Grounds
Barrel racing events for all ages of rider and horse. Stampede vendor market behind the grandstands, spectators welcome, admission is free for spectators.
