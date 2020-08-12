Soda Creek Sweet Corn loses major building and equipment in blaze

Equipment used for harvesting corn, sorting and storing was destroyed

A fire destroyed a corn sorting, storage and refrigeration building and equipment at Dunlevy Ranch in Soda Creek, north of Williams Lake, last month. (Pam Kaufman photo)

The owners of a u-pick corn operation north of Williams Lake lost a large building and equipment in a fire last month.

On Sunday, July 19, Soda Creek Sweet Corn’s building at the Dunlevy Ranch where they sorted, stored and refrigerated corn was completely destroyed.

“It was about $500,000 worth of equipment, some of it used for corn harvesting, and a building lost,” said Pam Kaufman who married into the family and has started a gofundme because unfortunately the building was not insured.

“Ron and Gloria and Steven and Linda [Kaufman] would never ask for a hand out, so I am asking for help on their behalf,” she noted adding if anyone would like to make cash donations when the u-pick is open, they can do so at the u-pick tent when they pay.

She said the family with the help of the McLeese Lake Volunteer Fire Dept. tried to fight the fire and at this point the exact cause has not been determined.

There were also two classic cars inside the building that were destroyed.

U-pick sweet corn has been offered at the Dunlevy Ranch since 1982.

There are big signs on Highway 97 pointing to the turn-off (left off Highway 97 from Williams Lake) to 5842 Soda Creek-Macalister Road where Soda Creek Sweet Corn u-pick is located. They also offer other vegetables at the u-pick when in season.

Read more: Soda Creek Sweet Corn is open and ready for picking corn, vegetables and herbs

Read more: Learning from those who call home on the range



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Corn cropWilliams Lake