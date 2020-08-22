Soda Creek Sweet Corn bounty not ready for harvest just yet

The corn needs a little more time to ripen

Corn lovers will have to be patient because Soda Creek Sweet Corn isn’t open yet. (Photo submitted)

Those counting down the days to be able to pick corn at Soda Creek will have to wait just a little bit longer.

“Mother Nature is in charge of when it ripens and how much it ripens,” said Linda Kaufman of Soda Creek Sweet Corn.

“But we’re working every day to get ready for our opening.”

The u-pick operation has been growing corn for customers for 38 years and attracts residents from across the region, who typically spend a few hours picking corn and, since 2014, also picking an assortment of vegetables as well.

Currently Soda Creek Sweet Corn offers 18 acres of u-pick corn and an additional seven acres of vegetables.

This year the wet and cool spring has slowed the ripening of the corn, however, Kaufman predicts it shouldn’t be too much longer.

She noted sometimes customers have come and pick as much as 20 dozen corn on a single visit but she will be asking everyone this year to share the corn around at the start of the season and save their larger purchases for later in the season when more of the corn is ripened.

