Corn lovers will have to be patient because Soda Creek Sweet Corn isn’t open yet. (Photo submitted)

Soda Creek Sweet Corn bounty not ready for harvest just yet

The corn needs a little more time to ripen

Those counting down the days to be able to pick corn at Soda Creek will have to wait just a little bit longer.

“Mother Nature is in charge of when it ripens and how much it ripens,” said Linda Kaufman of Soda Creek Sweet Corn.

“But we’re working every day to get ready for our opening.”

The u-pick operation has been growing corn for customers for 38 years and attracts residents from across the region, who typically spend a few hours picking corn and, since 2014, also picking an assortment of vegetables as well.

READ MORE: Rotary plans pancake breakfast, rib dinner for Aug. 29 in Williams Lake

Currently Soda Creek Sweet Corn offers 18 acres of u-pick corn and an additional seven acres of vegetables.

This year the wet and cool spring has slowed the ripening of the corn, however, Kaufman predicts it shouldn’t be too much longer.

She noted sometimes customers have come and pick as much as 20 dozen corn on a single visit but she will be asking everyone this year to share the corn around at the start of the season and save their larger purchases for later in the season when more of the corn is ripened.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Cariboo

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rotary plans pancake breakfast, rib dinner for Aug. 29 in Williams Lake

Just Posted

Williams Lake drug trafficker sentenced to two years probation in dial-a-dope case

Janine Alphonse was sentenced in Williams Lake Supreme Court Friday, Aug. 21

Soda Creek Sweet Corn bounty not ready for harvest just yet

The corn needs a little more time to ripen

Regional hospital finances in “solid territory” despite pandemic

The Cariboo Regional District’s CFO, Kevin Erickson, gave an update on finances Aug. 21

Cariboo Chilcotin Gymnastics Association looks to bounce back amid pandemic

“Things will look different but we are all very excited to get back at it.”

Six new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

The total number of cases in health authority region since the start of the pandemic is 417

B.C.’s community COVID-19 spread continues with 90 new cases

Hospitalization rate remains low as younger people infected

VicPD issues $2,300 violation ticket to host of large party in one-bedroom suite

Police say up to 60 people attended, guests not documented for contact tracing

Crews battle fire alongside Coquihalla Highway

The fire closed the highway’s northbound lanes near Merritt.

Unofficial holidays: here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Aug. 23 to 29

Dog Appreciation Day, Women’s Equality Day and Bow Tie Day all coming up this week

Canucks win 6-2, knock defending champion St. Louis Blues out of NHL playoffs

Vancouver to meet Las Vegas in next round

‘He needs to be home’: B.C. man buried in an unmarked grave without his family’s consent

Tyler Whaley’s family weren’t notified after he died of an overdose in July

Toronto Blue Jays award $117,000 to revitalize B.C. ballpark

Nelson was the only B.C. community to receive the grant

COVID-19: B.C. imposes $2,000 fines for uncontrolled party organizers

Participants who break rules can get a $200 ticket

Albertan climber with ‘heart as big as his smile’ plummets to his death in Glacier National Park

David Xiao died climbing Mt. Sir Donald near Rogers Pass

Most Read