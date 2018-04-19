Evie Lavers will be leading a workshop on social media best practices for not-for-profits, arts organizations and artists on Saturday, May 5.

Social media workshop for arts organizations

Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Society bringing expert to Williams Lake

Brandon HOFFMAN

Special to the Tribune

Working in the arts, the non-profit sector, or running a small business, you can’t really get away from social media these days. Love it or hate it, the vast majority of people use Facebook to find out what’s going on in their world. Personally, I hate it when it feels like my life is getting sucked down a social-media wormhole, so I was somewhat hesitant about joining Evie Lavers’ social media workshop at Northern Exposure Conference in the fall. I had been to this type of workshop before, and expected this one to be the same bland, mildly-soul-sucking experience. But strangely enough, the hour-and-a-half workshop didn’t feel nearly long enough, so I asked Evie if we could arrange to have her give a more in-depth workshop in Williams Lake.

On May 5, Evie Lavers will be coming to Williams Lake to host a workshop at the Arts Centre about social media for artists, arts organizations, non-profits and small businesses. The workshop has been supported by the Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Society, so for arts-related registrants, admission is just $25 for the full-day ($45 for non-arts-related registrants). The workshop is designed for people who already have a bit of a foundation when it comes to social media (manage a Facebook or Instagram page, know the basics like making an “event page” and sponsoring posts etc). The class is designed to provide a bit of a boost, to make your social media game more effective and efficient. There’s no need to bang your head against the computer screen — Evie will help you design a practical and manageable timeline to promote your product or event, leaving you more time to explore the real world outside the box.

Over the course of a day (10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a break for lunch), we will walk through the development and execution of a social media campaign. The structure of the campaign could be used for a small-scale product launch, or a larger scale operation like a festival or book release. We will develop a detailed timeline, set measurable objectives, and establish a routine to see the campaign through to completion.

The material will focus on tools like Facebook, Instagram, Mailchimp, and a handful of other online apps designed to streamline these platforms. We will spend some time on hashtags, and the elusive Facebook algorithms that dictate which posts rise to the top, and which are buried. Very often, subtle changes in wording and photography-styles can drastically impact the success of a post. We will discuss “paid” versus “organic” reach, and spend some time getting to know the “back end” of Facebook’s ads manager.

Evie has some impressive accolades — workshop trainer for the BC Touring Council, Marketing Coordinator for Island Mountain Arts, Event coordinator of the 2017 Kootenay Music Awards, and more. Yet, she makes the material extremely approachable.

Space is filling up for the May 5th workshop — to sign up, visit centralcaribooarts.com/social or drop by the Arts Centre during office hours (Monday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday from noon to 5 p.m.).

Previous story
81st Annual Williams Lake Bull Show and Sale underway in lakecity

Just Posted

81st Annual Williams Lake Bull Show and Sale underway in lakecity

The Williams Lake Stockyards is bustling with activity for the Williams Lake Bull Show and Sale

Williams Lake RCMP investigating suspicious vehicle fire

Williams Lake Fire Dept. responded at 10:20 p.m. to vehicle fire in the parking lot of the Cariboo Memorial Complex

Isnardy named president at Williams Lake minor hockey AGM

New executive sworn in for 2018/2019 season

Demolition of former Lake City Ford site underway

A large excavator is on site demolishing the building at 715 Oliver Street

Suspect wanted for breaching parole for manslaughter

Corbin Bob believed to be in the Williams Lake detachment area

VIDEO: Complex begins transformation for Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo

Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo organizers began preparing the arena Tuesday for this weekend’s rodeo

Shania Twain visits Canadian Armed Forces base in B.C.

Canadian country icon thanks members of CFB Esquimalt for their service

Conservative MP wants feds to close loophole for illegal border crossers

Immigration advocates call on government to suspend Canada-U.S. Safe Third Country Agreement

Alberta university criticized for honouring David Suzuki

University of Alberta plans to bestow environmentalist with honourary degree

B.C. First Nations get clarity on fishing rights from top court

Nations call federal government to settle fishing rights ‘within the true meaning of reconciliation’

Complaint filed against B.C. naturopath who treated boy with rabid dog saliva

BC Naturopathic Association questions Dr. Anke Zimmermann’s conduct on recent treatments

Judge to decide Friday if fatal B.C. school stabbing suspect is fit to stand trial

Gabriel Klein could have trial of Abbotsford case delayed because of mental health issues

Province steps up to help Catalyst Paper in war against U.S. duties

Paper company hit with more than 28 per cent in American tariffs

Update: Police chief calls constable a fallen hero during public funeral

Late Victoria cop mourned by officers from numerous local, out-of-town jurisdictions

Most Read