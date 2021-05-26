Snowbike medalist Brock Hoyer to receive certificate of merit from city of Williams Lake

Multiple X Games medalist Brock Hoyer is being honoured with a certificate of merit by the city of Williams Lake.
Hoyer has represented the city while competing in the Snowbike Cross at the X Games in Colorado, U.S.A.
He won a gold in 2017, silver in 2018 and bronze in 2019.
More recently Hoyer starred in The Way Home, a Stacked Films snowbike production shot in Revelstoke, B.C.
“These accomplishments have brought distinction to our community and great pride to our citizens,” the city noted in a news release.
Mayor Walt Cobb will present the certificate to Hoyer on Thursday, May 27 in council chambers at 9 a.m.
