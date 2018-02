This snowman finds himself in the precarious position of being stuck in a snowbank on McDougall Road Saturday. (Tracy Ballantyne photo)

A skiing snowman, stuck in a snowbank?

That’s exactly the precarious position this frosty fellow finds himself in after his creator, Ruth Ballantyne, decided to have some fun following Saturday’s morning snowfall.

Thanks to readers Ruth and Tracy Ballantyne for submitting the photo.

