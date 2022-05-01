SMART55: Seniors advocates here to help

By Eva Navrot

Seniors Advocate

My name is Eva Navrot and I am one of the seniors advocates at Williams Lake Seniors Activity Centre. The advocacy program started up again in December of 2021, due to Covid and other uncontrollable circumstances the office was closed for a couple of years, but we are happy to be back up and running and open for business.

Our office hours are Tuesday noon to 3 p.m., Wednesday 9 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. and Thursday 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. We are hoping in the fall of this year to provide a short training/orientation for new volunteers. The program is run by volunteers, and we are seniors ourselves.

Some of the topics we can help with are; CPP, OAS, GIS applications, SAFER for renters, rental applications, setting up CRA accounts. We can help with representation agreements, POA and other end of life documents.

There are a wide variety of services in Williams Lake, and we are happy to refer when a topic is beyond our area of expertise. Between the three of us we have years of experience working as advocates for various not for profits, working for Interior Health and knowing our community. Please pop by, see our office and say hello.

During the last few months, I have noticed more and more applications are fillable online, this is also something we can help with. We have a computer and know how to use it (most of the time).

Finally, I would like to mention that I have recently joined the provincial organization; BC Community Response Network (Stopping Adult Abuse and Neglect…Together). This is a new position for me, so I am forever learning. I am coordinator for this program for our area and am planning an Elders Fair on June 15 2022 here at the seniors center, watch for posters and write ups in the Tribune.

June 15 is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. (WEAAD) We plan on having a fair with many community members that provide service to seniors represented. That’s all for now, I hope to see you at the Advocacy Office.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

SeniorsWilliams Lake