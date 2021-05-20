SMART55: Senior finds Scout Island lends itself well to active lifestyle in Williams Lake

A preschool teacher for 24 years at Scout Island Nature Centre, Margret Onneken still finds herself spending time at the nature sanctuary even six years into retirement.

Surrounding herself with nature on her daily walks is one of the keys to keeping herself happy and healthy.

“My spirit is still soaring at Scout Island,” says Onneken, who moved to Williams Lake from Germany in 1983.

“I find Scout Island very peaceful. It’s just an oasis in town. It’s just that I miss the children, I really do miss the preschool.”

As part of her daily routine now, Onneken incorporates at least an hour or two of walking every day to stay fit. She misses yoga classes that were available in Williams Lake prior to the pandemic, and also in-person church services, as she very much looks forward to things eventually returning to normal post-COVID.

“I miss those connections with other people.”

Onneken is also an avid baker and prepares her own healthy food at home, which she sometimes packs to go and enjoys outdoors.

