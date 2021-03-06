SMART55: Retired Williams Lake doctor signs up for online learning opportunities

At 88, retired Williams Lake doctor Noel Donnelly is proud to say he knows more about tech devices than his 15-year-old grandson.

“And that’s quite a feat,” Donnelly laughed, explaining he’s learned everything he knows about technology through his enrollment in free, online classes offered by Gluu Technology Society.

“It’s a great program. I highly recommend it.”

Federally funded, the online digital skills training program is free for Canadian seniors born before 1964 and offers training for Apple iPad, Apple iPhone, Android Smartphone and Android Tablets.

Donnelly has been taking the courses for the past year and was at the local library in February with his iPad when someone grabbed it and ran away from the library.

Donnelly commended the actions of a young woman, and her employer, who chased down the suspect, who then dropped the iPad, damaging it.

“She chased him down, taking a considerable risk,” he said of the Good Samaritan. “I was also really impressed with the RCMP officer. The service was unbelievable. I am very thankful.”

Donnelly has lived in Williams Lake since 1969 and spent his life working as a doctor in the lakecity. He has been retired 19 years now and has no plans on moving.

“I wouldn’t live anywhere else,” he said. “I like the people in this town.”

As far as the pandemic goes, Donnelly said it’s good to see everyone doing all they can to control the virus and he intends to get vaccinated as soon as he can.

